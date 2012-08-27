(.)
-----------------------(07:10 / 2110 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,343.70 -5.30 NZSX 50 3,623.23 +0.64
DJIA 13,124.67 -33.30 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00
NASDAQ 3,073.19 +3.40 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00
S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.69 Hang Seng 19,880.03 -81.36
SPI 200 Fut 4,337.00 +0.00 CRB Index 305.89 -0.15
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.110 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.652 -0.034
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.690 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.762 -0.038
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0360 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8083 0.8101
EUR US$ 1.2496 1.2494 Yen US$ 78.75 78.69
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1667.00 Silver (Lon) 30.370
Gold (NY) 1669.74 Light Crude 95.77
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday to
keep the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the
year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.30
points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.44.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,073.19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - British markets were closed for a public holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on
Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as
risk appetite improved on expectations that the European Central
Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further
stimulus.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39,
below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week
moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9
percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session. The broader Topix
slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares could open a touch lower on
Tuesday after metal prices slipped as investors sought more
clarity about central bankers' efforts to help stimulate global
growth and metals demand.
Australia's share price index futures was flat at
4,337 points, a 6.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Monday
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar on Monday in
thin trading after a bigger-than-expected drop in German
business sentiment even as it raised hopes in some that the euro
zone's largest economy will do more to revive the bloc's growth.
The euro hit a session high of $1.2535 on Reuters
data after the Ifo survey was released, but gradually lost
ground to trade at $1.2499, closer to the session low of
$1.2488, and down 0.1 percent on the day.
It stayed well below a peak of $1.2589 set last Thursday,
its highest since July 4. Traders cited strong offers above
$1.2580 and option barriers at $1.2600. Support lies around
$1.2500.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday as
investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will hint at a third debt purchase program when he
speaks at the end of the week.
Speculation the Fed will move ahead with more economic
stimulus put a bid into Treasuries on Monday in slow,
late-summer trade, with U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
gaining 12/32 in price to yield 1.65 percent, down
from 1.69 percent late Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold hit a 4-1/2 month high on Monday before
easing to more modest gains on speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may unveil another round of monetary stimulus at a key
central bankers' meeting later this week.
Spot gold hit a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 an
ounce before steadying to post a 0.2 percent gain at $1,672.38
an ounce by 12:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $2.70
an ounce at $1,675.60 in holiday-thinned trade, with volume
sharply below its average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI - New York copper futures ended lower in
holiday-thin business on Monday, pausing from last week's near
2-percent climb as investors sought more clarity about central
bankers' efforts to help stimulate global growth and metals
demand.
COMEX copper for September delivery ended down 0.70
cent at $3.4765 per lb after failing to sustain early gains
through the 100-day moving average above $3.49. The session
range was $3.4630 to $3.5060.
The New York session failed to build on overnight gains in
Asia where the prospect of more Chinese stimulus action helped
lift the most-active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange by 0.4 percent to 55,840 yuan ($8,800)
per tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel
on Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac
shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which reduced
demand for crude.
Brent crude futures fell $1.33 to settle at $112.26,
well off the session high of $115.50 a barrel. Traders said they
were watching the front-month contract's 200-day moving average
of $111.43, a key technical indicator.
U.S. crude fell 68 cents to settle at $95.47 a
barrel, off the session high of $97.72. RBOB gasoline futures
hit a near four-month peak of $3.2050 a gallon, before
settling at $3.1548 a gallon, up 2.5 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -