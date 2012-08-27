(.) -----------------------(07:10 / 2110 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,343.70 -5.30 NZSX 50 3,623.23 +0.64 DJIA 13,124.67 -33.30 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00 NASDAQ 3,073.19 +3.40 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00 S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.69 Hang Seng 19,880.03 -81.36 SPI 200 Fut 4,337.00 +0.00 CRB Index 305.89 -0.15 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.110 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.652 -0.034 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.690 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.762 -0.038 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0360 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8083 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2496 1.2494 Yen US$ 78.75 78.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1667.00 Silver (Lon) 30.370 Gold (NY) 1669.74 Light Crude 95.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday to keep the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,073.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as risk appetite improved on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39, below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares could open a touch lower on Tuesday after metal prices slipped as investors sought more clarity about central bankers' efforts to help stimulate global growth and metals demand. Australia's share price index futures was flat at 4,337 points, a 6.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar on Monday in thin trading after a bigger-than-expected drop in German business sentiment even as it raised hopes in some that the euro zone's largest economy will do more to revive the bloc's growth. The euro hit a session high of $1.2535 on Reuters data after the Ifo survey was released, but gradually lost ground to trade at $1.2499, closer to the session low of $1.2488, and down 0.1 percent on the day. It stayed well below a peak of $1.2589 set last Thursday, its highest since July 4. Traders cited strong offers above $1.2580 and option barriers at $1.2600. Support lies around $1.2500. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third debt purchase program when he speaks at the end of the week. Speculation the Fed will move ahead with more economic stimulus put a bid into Treasuries on Monday in slow, late-summer trade, with U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gaining 12/32 in price to yield 1.65 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold hit a 4-1/2 month high on Monday before easing to more modest gains on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may unveil another round of monetary stimulus at a key central bankers' meeting later this week. Spot gold hit a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 an ounce before steadying to post a 0.2 percent gain at $1,672.38 an ounce by 12:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $2.70 an ounce at $1,675.60 in holiday-thinned trade, with volume sharply below its average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/SHANGHAI - New York copper futures ended lower in holiday-thin business on Monday, pausing from last week's near 2-percent climb as investors sought more clarity about central bankers' efforts to help stimulate global growth and metals demand. COMEX copper for September delivery ended down 0.70 cent at $3.4765 per lb after failing to sustain early gains through the 100-day moving average above $3.49. The session range was $3.4630 to $3.5060. The New York session failed to build on overnight gains in Asia where the prospect of more Chinese stimulus action helped lift the most-active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange by 0.4 percent to 55,840 yuan ($8,800) per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel on Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which reduced demand for crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.33 to settle at $112.26, well off the session high of $115.50 a barrel. Traders said they were watching the front-month contract's 200-day moving average of $111.43, a key technical indicator. U.S. crude fell 68 cents to settle at $95.47 a barrel, off the session high of $97.72. RBOB gasoline futures hit a near four-month peak of $3.2050 a gallon, before settling at $3.1548 a gallon, up 2.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - -