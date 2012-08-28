-----------------------(07:17 / 1917 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,359.38 +15.68 NZSX 50 3,629.05 +5.82 DJIA 13,138.09 +13.42 Nikkei 9,033.29 -52.10 NASDAQ 3,081.84 +8.65 FTSE 5,775.71 -0.89 S&P 500 1,413.04 +2.60 Hang Seng 19,811.80 +13.13 SPI 200 Fut 4,355.00 +8.00 CRB Index 306.91 +1.02 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.125 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.634 -0.019 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.658 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.745 -0.017 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0378 1.0370 NZD US$ 0.8040 0.8084 EUR US$ 1.2562 1.2483 Yen US$ 78.53 78.53 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1668.00 Silver (Lon) 30.810 Gold (NY) 1663.60 Light Crude 96.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed in light trading on Tuesday as mixed data gave investors little indication whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might signal more economic stimulus from the Fed when he speaks on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average added 5.23 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,129.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,411.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.63 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,080.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Tuesday, with the market stagnating as expectations for economic stimulus measures were countered by concerns over global growth, which was reinforced by gloomy forecasts from Japan. The FTSE 100 index fell less than a point or 0.02 percent to 5,775.71, stuck within a tight 30-point trading range from a session low of 5,749 and a high of 5,779. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell to a two-week closing low on Tuesday as some investors made bearish bets after a recent strong run and as concerns over China's economic growth outweighed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch more stimulus. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,033.29, while the Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China, shed 1.2 percent. The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 746.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes of bond-buying by the European Central Bank to contain the debt crisis and expectations of further easing by the Federal Reserve. The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.2570, having hit a session peak of $1.2576, not far from a seven-week high of $1.2589 set last Thursday, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus to help the economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.63 percent, down from 1.65 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 14/32 higher to yield 2.74 percent from 2.76 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up on Tuesday as weak U.S. consumer confidence boosted speculation of new stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but some analysts warned of a possible sell-off if the U.S. central bank does not commit to more monetary easing. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,666.01 an ounce by 1:57 p.m. EDT (1757 GMT), hovering near a 4-1/2 month high at $1,676.45 on Monday. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $5.90 an ounce at $1,669.70, and trading volume was on track to finish below its average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell on Tuesday, hit by concerns about the global economy and mixed U.S. economic data that did not convince investors the Federal Reserve will unleash a new round of stimulus this week. COMEX copper for September delivery fell 1.40 cents to settle at $3.4625 per lb, after dealing from $3.4425 and $3.4720. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper went untraded at the close but was last bid at $7,605 a tonne, down from Friday's close of $7,640 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as Hurricane Isaac neared the U.S. Gulf Coast, targeting Louisiana and forcing energy companies in the region to shut down oil production platforms and refineries. Brent October crude rose 32 cents, or 0.29 percent, to settle at $112.58 a barrel, having traded from $111.71 to $113.10. For a full report, double click on - - - -