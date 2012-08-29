-----------------------(07:17 / 1917 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,356.45 -2.93 NZSX 50 3,628.39 -0.66
DJIA 13,127.08 +24.09 Nikkei 9,069.81 +36.52
NASDAQ 3,083.51 +6.37 FTSE 5,743.53 -32.18
S&P 500 1,412.18 +2.88 Hang Seng 19,788.51 -23.29
SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 -1.00 CRB Index 307.12 +0.21
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.115 -0.003 US 10 YR Bond 1.654 +0.017
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.638 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.770 +0.021
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0354 1.0374 NZD US$ 0.8012 0.8050
EUR US$ 1.2527 1.2553 Yen US$ 78.66 78.55
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1660.00 Silver (Lon) 30.730
Gold (NY) 1666.53 Light Crude 95.49
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday following
upbeat housing data, but volume stayed light ahead of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.24 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 13,134.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.69 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,412.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.08 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,085.23.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell on Wednesday in
very light trade as uncertainty over the outlook for the global
economy and the next moves by central banks prompted many
investors to stick to the sidelines.
The FTSE 100 ended down 32.18 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,743.53, after closing 0.02 percent lower on
Tuesday, in volume at just 66 percent of the 90-day daily
average.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares edged higher on Wednesday, with
Renesas Electronics Corp surging 35 percent after
sources said U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co plans to
invest around $1.3 billion in the struggling chipmaker.
The Nikkei average rose 0.4 percent to 9,069.81,
breaking above its 14-day moving average at 9,056.00, while the
broader Topix put on 0.5 percent to 750.03.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro declined against the dollar on
Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session's gains,
though losses were limited with some investors betting the
European Central Bank will yet act decisively to tackle the debt
crisis.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2532, having hit a
session high of $1.2573 on Reuters data after Draghi's comments.
That took it close to last week's peak of $1.2589, its highest
since early July.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as
traders took profits on recent price gains and reduced bond
holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S.
government debt supply.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 6/32 lower
in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late
Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 15/32 to
yield 2.77 percent from 2.75 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Wednesday as better-than-expected
U.S. economic growth triggered profit-taking in the precious
metal after its recent rally on speculation of new stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,658.30 an ounce
by 11:57 a.m. EDT (1557 GMT), on track for its biggest one-day
drop in two weeks.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down
$8.70 an ounce at $1,661, with trading volume on track to finish
below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low in heavy
volume on Wednesday, pressured by more signs of economic slowing
in top metals consumer China and by nervousness ahead of central
bankers meeting later this week.
COMEX copper for September delivery shed 2.00 cents
to settle at $3.4425 per lb, after dealing from a one-week low
of $3.4220 to $3.4665.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper
closed at $7,575 a tonne versus a last bid of $7,640 on Tuesday.
Earlier, it touched a session low of $7,531, its cheapest in
more than a week.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures eased on Wednesday on
expectations that damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane
Isaac, now downgraded to a tropical storm, will be limited and
with losses tempered by upcoming North Sea maintenance and the
ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
Brent October crude dipped 4 cents, or 0.04 percent,
to settle at $112.54 a barrel, having traded from $111.50 and
$113.30.
- - - -