(Updates prices, news) -----------------------(06:34 / 2034 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,356.45 -2.93 NZSX 50 3,628.39 -0.66 DJIA 13,107.48 +4.49 Nikkei 9,069.81 +36.52 NASDAQ 3,081.19 +4.04 FTSE 5,743.53 -32.18 S&P 500 1,410.49 +1.19 Hang Seng 19,811.80 -23.29 SPI 200 Fut 4,347.00 -5.00 CRB Index 307.12 +0.21 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.095 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.654 +0.017 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.637 -0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.766 +0.017 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0352 1.0374 NZD US$ 0.8006 0.8050 EUR US$ 1.2527 1.2553 Yen US$ 78.69 78.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1660.00 Silver (Lon) 30.730 Gold (NY) 1666.53 Light Crude 95.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a string of low-volume sessions as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI edged up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The S&P 500 Index .SPX gained 1.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,410.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell on Wednesday in very light trade as uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and the next moves by central banks prompted many investors to stick to the sidelines. The FTSE 100 ended down 32.18 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,743.53, after closing 0.02 percent lower on Tuesday, in volume at just 66 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares edged higher on Wednesday, with Renesas Electronics Corp surging 35 percent after sources said U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co plans to invest around $1.3 billion in the struggling chipmaker. The Nikkei average rose 0.4 percent to 9,069.81, breaking above its 14-day moving average at 9,056.00, while the broader Topix put on 0.5 percent to 750.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open down on Thursday ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday with investors keen for news on a fresh round of stimulus. Australia's share price index futures fell 10 points to 4,342, an 14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,356.445 on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro declined against the dollar on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session's gains, though losses were limited with some investors betting the European Central Bank will yet act decisively to tackle the debt crisis. The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2532, having hit a session high of $1.2573 on Reuters data after Draghi's comments. That took it close to last week's peak of $1.2589, its highest since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as traders took profits on recent price gains and reduced bond holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 15/32 to yield 2.77 percent from 2.75 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Wednesday as upwardly revised figures for U.S. economic growth triggered profit-taking in the precious metal after its recent rally on speculation of new stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,658.11 an ounce by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), its biggest one-day drop in two weeks. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.70 an ounce at $1,663. Trading volume was 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low in heavy volume on Wednesday, pressured by more signs of economic slowing in top metals consumer China and by nervousness ahead of central bankers meeting later this week. COMEX copper for September delivery shed 2.00 cents to settle at $3.4425 per lb, after dealing from a one-week low of $3.4220 to $3.4665. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper closed at $7,575 a tonne versus a last bid of $7,640 on Tuesday. Earlier, it touched a session low of $7,531, its cheapest in more than a week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil stocks. U.S. October crude settled down 84 cents at $95.49 a barrel. Its $96.37 session peak fell short of the 200-day moving average of $96.72. For a full report, double click on - - - -