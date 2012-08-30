(Adds Sydney shares outlook) -----------------------(06:44 / 2044 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,315.67 -40.77 NZSX 50 3,629.56 -1.18 DJIA 13,000.71 -106.77 Nikkei 8,983.78 -86.03 NASDAQ 3,048.71 -32.47 FTSE 5,719.45 -24.08 S&P 500 1,399.48 -11.01 Hang Seng 19,788.51 -235.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 -18.00 CRB Index 306.51 -0.61 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.010 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.627 -0.026 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.535 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.748 -0.018 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0289 1.0332 NZD US$ 0.7969 0.8029 EUR US$ 1.2503 1.2549 Yen US$ 78.59 78.63 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1660.50 Silver (Lon) 30.660 Gold (NY) 1655.94 Light Crude 94.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- -- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK -U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday. Bernanke, due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday, is expected to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.77 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,000.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.00 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,399.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.47 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,048.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Fresh concerns over demand from China weighed on mining stocks and dragged Britain's top share index lower on Thursday, with investors bracing for a series of meetings that could pave the way for further central bank stimulus. The FTSE 100 closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,719.45, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell below 9,000 to a two-week closing low on Thursday as hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal more stimulus in his speech on Friday faded, while resources-related shares slid on a weaker outlook. The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 8,983.78, but held above its 200-day moving average at 8,977.15. The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 743.79. Trading volume was light at just 83 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a weak session on Friday as a softer tone on Wall Street and worries about falling iron ore prices weigh on heavyweight shares. Local share price index futures fell 16 points to 4,289, a 26-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro declined for the second straight day against the dollar on Thursday as investors pared back expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at near-term monetary easing in a much-awaited speech on Friday. The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2496. It had earlier hit a session high of $1.2563, within sight of last week's high of $1.2589. A rise above that level would mark the euro's strongest level in eight weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32 higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.65 percent late Wednesday. The notes have rallied from a yield of 1.86 percent at the beginning of last week, but remain above a record low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold eased on Thursday as weakness from outside markets prompted bullion investors to take profits ahead of a hotly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Spot gold was down 63 cents at $1,655.31 an ounce by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $4.90 an ounce at $1,658.10, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper dipped on Thursday as traders grew nervous about prospects for monetary easing ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke speech on Friday, though losses were limited by comments from the Chinese premier voicing confidence in the euro zone. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,570 a tonne, down just $5 from Wednesday's close, but marking the fourth consecutive session of losses. COMEX copper for September delivery inched down 0.20 cent to settle at $3.4405 per lb, turning lower after hitting a session high at $3.4885, barely above the 100-day moving average at $3.4828. The most-active December contract was also barely changed and settled down 0.2 cent at $3.4470 per lb after being unable to sustain gains above its 100-day moving average at $3.4922. Its session high reached $3.4950 per lb. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose slightly on Thursday in choppy trade as North Sea supply concerns and geopolitical tensions supported prices and countered reduced worries about hurricane-related damage to U.S. production. Brent October crude rose 11 cents, or 0.10 percent, to settle at $112.65 a barrel, having traded from $112.25 to $113.44. 