Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,315.67 -40.77 NZSX 50 3,629.56
-1.18
DJIA 13,000.71 -106.77 Nikkei 8,983.78
-86.03
NASDAQ 3,048.71 -32.47 FTSE 5,719.45
-24.08
S&P 500 1,399.48 -11.01 Hang Seng 19,788.51
-235.60
SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 -18.00 CRB Index 306.51
-0.61
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.010 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.627
-0.026
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.535 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.748
-0.018
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0289 1.0332 NZD US$ 0.7969
0.8029
EUR US$ 1.2503 1.2549 Yen US$ 78.59
78.63
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1660.50 Silver (Lon) 30.660
Gold (NY) 1655.94 Light Crude 94.64
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK -U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of
muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on
Friday.
Bernanke, due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday, is expected to keep
markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond
purchases.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.77
points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,000.71. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 11.00 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,399.49.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.47 points, or 1.05
percent, to 3,048.71.
LONDON - Fresh concerns over demand from China weighed on
mining stocks and dragged Britain's top share index lower on
Thursday, with investors bracing for a series of meetings that
could pave the way for further central bank stimulus.
The FTSE 100 closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at
5,719.45, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily
average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell below 9,000 to a
two-week closing low on Thursday as hopes that U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal more stimulus in his
speech on Friday faded, while resources-related shares slid on a
weaker outlook.
The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 8,983.78, but held
above its 200-day moving average at 8,977.15.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to
743.79. Trading volume was light at just 83 percent of the
90-day daily average.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a weak session on
Friday as a softer tone on Wall Street and worries about falling
iron ore prices weigh on heavyweight shares.
Local share price index futures fell 16 points to
4,289, a 26-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Thursday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro declined for the second straight day
against the dollar on Thursday as investors pared back
expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at
near-term monetary easing in a much-awaited speech on Friday.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2496. It had earlier
hit a session high of $1.2563, within sight of last week's high
of $1.2589. A rise above that level would mark the euro's
strongest level in eight weeks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as
stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond
purchases when he speaks on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32
higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.65 percent
late Wednesday. The notes have rallied from a yield of 1.86
percent at the beginning of last week, but remain above a record
low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold eased on Thursday as weakness from outside
markets prompted bullion investors to take profits ahead of a
hotly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
Spot gold was down 63 cents at $1,655.31 an ounce by
11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down
$4.90 an ounce at $1,658.10, with trading volume on track to
finish sharply below average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper dipped on Thursday as traders grew
nervous about prospects for monetary easing ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke speech on Friday, though
losses were limited by comments from the Chinese premier voicing
confidence in the euro zone.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,570 a tonne, down just $5 from Wednesday's close,
but marking the fourth consecutive session of losses.
COMEX copper for September delivery inched down 0.20
cent to settle at $3.4405 per lb, turning lower after hitting a
session high at $3.4885, barely above the 100-day moving average
at $3.4828. The most-active December contract was also
barely changed and settled down 0.2 cent at $3.4470 per lb after
being unable to sustain gains above its 100-day moving average
at $3.4922. Its session high reached $3.4950 per lb.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose slightly on Thursday in
choppy trade as North Sea supply concerns and geopolitical
tensions supported prices and countered reduced worries about
hurricane-related damage to U.S. production.
Brent October crude rose 11 cents, or 0.10 percent,
to settle at $112.65 a barrel, having traded from $112.25 to
$113.44.
