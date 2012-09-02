------------------------(0651 / 2051 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,316.11 +0.44 NZSX 50 3,666.68 +37.12 DJIA 13,090.84 +90.13 Nikkei 8,839.91 -143.87 NASDAQ 3,066.96 +18.25 FTSE 5,711.48 -7.97 S&P 500 1,406.58 +7.10 Hang Seng 19,552.91 -70.34 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 309.59 +3.08 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.975 +0.030 US 10 YR Bond 1.548 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.490 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.669 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0284 1.0305 NZD US$ 0.7999 0.7993 EUR US$ 1.2566 1.2507 Yen US$ 78.34 78.40 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1648.50 Silver (Lon) 30.520 Gold (NY) 1690.75 Light Crude 96.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.13 points, or 0.69 percent, at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,066.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, as uncertainty over the economy and any new monetary stimulus measures resulted in a late sell-off after the market had spent much of the day in positive territory. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent, or 7.97 points lower, at 5,711.48 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a four-week closing low on Friday as resources-related shares remained under pressure on concern over slowing China growth, while Sharp Corp sank on uncertainty over a tie-up with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry. Expectations of further stimulus steps from the U.S. Federal Reserve that investors hoped might bolster the slowing global economy also faded, helping the Nikkei fall 1.6 percent to 8,839.91, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,927.11. The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 731.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are poised to open higher on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will turn on the stimulus taps soon and China may step up efforts to shore up growth after factory orders in August came in weaker than expected. Share price index futures were up 24 points at 4,332, a 15.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended little changed on Friday. -- FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar fell to an eight-week low against the euro and two-week low against the yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said high unemployment is "a grave concern," reinforcing expectations for further monetary easing to revive growth. The euro rose as high as $1.2636 on Reuters data, the strongest since early July, and was last up 0.6 percent at $1.2578. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose and yields fell to the lowest in three weeks on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further stimulus may be likely. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Friday traded 20/32 higher in price to yield 1.56 percent, marking the lowest since Aug. 7 and down from 1.63 percent late Thursday. While yields were down on the day, they posted the biggest monthly rise in August since March. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold surged 2 percent in heavy trading on Friday to a five-month high, and looked set to resume its years-long rally after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's key speech raised hopes of a new round of monetary stimulus for the U.S. economy. Spot gold rose 1.8 percent at $1,685.89 an ounce by 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) for its biggest one-day gain in two months. It rebounded from a low of $1,646.73 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose on Friday to end August with a monthly gain, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said high unemployment is a "grave concern", leaving investors hopeful for another round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing, or QE, from the U.S. central bank. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 1.00 cent to settle at $3.4570 per lb, after dealing between $3.4075 and $3.4680. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper initially fell to a session low of $7,498 a tonne, its lowest since Aug. 21, before ending up $40 at $7,610. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose above $114 a barrel in volatile trading on Friday, taking gains in August above 9 percent, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling extra monetary easing was imminent but kept the door open for action. Brent crude settled up $1.92 at $114.57 a barrel, having earlier reached a session peak of $114.78. Brent gained 9.2 percent in August, the biggest monthly percentage rise since prices jumped by 10.5 percent in February, and added to a 7 percent rally in July. U.S. crude rose $1.85 to settle at $96.47, having earlier risen briefly above the 200-day moving average at $96.68, a key technical resistance level closely watched by traders. U.S. crude gained 9.6 percent in August, the biggest percentage gain since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - -