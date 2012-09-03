-----------------------(07:18 / 1918 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,329.67 +13.56 NZSX 50 3,669.03 +0.00 DJIA 13,090.84 +90.13 Nikkei 8,783.89 -56.02 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,758.41 +46.93 S&P 500 1,406.58 +7.10 Hang Seng 19,559.21 +76.64 SPI 200 Fut 4,345.00 +9.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.980 -0.013 US 10 YR Bond 1.548 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.458 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.669 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0249 1.0253 NZD US$ 0.7973 0.8002 EUR US$ 1.2593 1.2567 Yen US$ 78.26 78.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.50 Silver (Lon) 31.740 Gold (NY) 1690.64 Light Crude 97.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK blue chips broke a four-day losing streak in thin volume on Monday as mining stocks rallied on speculation about new economic stimulus from the world's top metals consumer, China. The FTSE 100 closed up 46.93 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,758.41, having shed 2.6 percent over the previous eight trading days. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a four-week low on Monday after seesawing throughout the day as disappointing Chinese data outweighed hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to boost the economy. The Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,783.89 points, its third straight session of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro held steady on Monday, supported by expectations the European Central Bank will detail plans this week to stem the debt crisis, but vulnerable to the risk of disappointment and flagging growth prospects. The euro stood at $1.2569, flat from late U.S. trade on Friday and off an eight-week peak of $1.2638 set that day after a speech by Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke fanned expectations of further stimulus to revive growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold steadied around five-month highs on Monday, drawing strength from last week's indication by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve that the central bank could act to shore up growth and by evidence of a strong pick-up in investor demand. Spot gold rose slightly to $1,691.79 an ounce by 1822 GMT, having touched a five-month high of $1,692.71 on Friday, when it rose 2.1 percent in its largest one-day rally since late June. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper hit a one-week high on Monday as weak factory data from China, worries over U.S. jobs growth and Europe's debt crisis strengthened expectations that central banks and policy makers in the three regions will take action to boost economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was bid at $7,678 per tonne from $7,610 at the close on Friday when it ended August up 0.6 percent. It hit a one-week high of $7,700 a tonne earlier on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. Brent October futures traded up $1.21 to settle at $115.78 per barrel after jumping nearly $2 on Friday. U.S. crude oil futures, which were trading electronically for Tuesday settlment, gained 57 cents to trade at $97.04 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -