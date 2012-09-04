(Adds Sydney shares outlook) -----------------------(08:43 / 2043 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,303.51 -26.16 NZSX 50 3,676.02 +6.99 DJIA 13,035.94 -54.90 Nikkei 8,775.51 -8.38 NASDAQ 3,075.06 +8.09 FTSE 5,672.01 -86.40 S&P 500 1,404.94 -1.64 Hang Seng 19,429.91 -129.30 SPI 200 Fut 4,302.00 -11.00 CRB Index 308.81 -0.78 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.045 +0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.574 +0.025 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.495 +0.027 US 30 YR Bond 2.682 +0.014 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0222 1.0278 NZD US$ 0.7936 0.7993 EUR US$ 1.2562 1.2617 Yen US$ 78.40 78.35 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1697.00 Silver (Lon) 32.080 Gold (NY) 1691.79 Light Crude 95.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday reflecting investor uncertainty over whether this week's key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will deliver the goods on a hoped for bond-buying scheme designed to ease the euro debt crisis. The FTSE 100 closed down 86.40 points, or 1.5 percent, at 5,672.01, ending back below the 5,700 level for the first time since Aug. 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average index eased slightly in Tuesday to end at a four-week closing low for the third session in a row, though the eye-catching move of the day was the 12.4 percent rebound in shares of embattled TV maker Sharp Corp . The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,775.51, falling for the four straight session but held above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a soft opening on Wednesday as Wall Street fell on weak manufacturing data. Local share price index futures fell 11 points to 4,302, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark eased fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slid against the dollar on Tuesday after two days of gains as investors grew cautious that a European Central Bank plan to tackle the region's debt crisis may lack detail. The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2565, not far from the two-month high of $1.2636 touched last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday as investors evaluated how aggressive the European Central Bank will be in tackling the region's debt crisis when it meets on Thursday, the first in a series of highly anticipated events in the region. The notes traded down 5/32 in price at yields of 1.58 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices were higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as weak U.S. economic data kindled hopes that the Federal Reserve would take new steps to stimulate the world's largest economy. Spot gold was up 0.14 percent at $1,694.1 per ounce at 1:59 p.m. EDT (1759 GMT). Some traders say there may be enough buying momentum for bullion to re-challenge this year's high at $1,790.30 per ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper fell on Tuesday while prices in New York edged up, after weak data from two of the industrial metal's biggest consumers supported views of more central bank action to spur the sputtering global economy. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended at $7,635 per tonne versus a last bid of $7,678 on Monday, when it hit a one-week high of $7,700. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday amid worries of lessening demand for crude oil as weak U.S. manufacturing and construction spending data added to concerns about a slowing economy. Brent October crude fell $1.60, or 1.38 percent, to settle at $114.18 a barrel, having traded from $113.93 to $116.65. For a full report, double click on - - - -