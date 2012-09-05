-----------------------(07:15 / 1915 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,278.77 -24.75 NZSX 50 3,669.65 -6.37
DJIA 13,043.16 +7.22 Nikkei 8,679.82 -95.69
NASDAQ 3,068.67 -6.39 FTSE 5,657.86 -14.15
S&P 500 1,403.15 -1.79 Hang Seng 19,145.07 -284.84
SPI 200 Fut 4,290.00 +8.00 CRB Index 308.28 -0.53
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 2.965 -0.008 US 10 YR Bond 1.596 +0.022
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.493 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.709 +0.026
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0191 1.0183 NZD US$ 0.7948 0.7927
EUR US$ 1.2596 1.2524 Yen US$ 78.37 78.37
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 32.100
Gold (NY) 1694.14 Light Crude 95.43
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday,
with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial
meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new
policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.71 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 13,056.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.10 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,405.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.87 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,074.19.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest
level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains
on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy
company.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent,
or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its
lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31,
and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's
CAC-40 markets.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near five-week
closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and
construction spending added to concerns about a global economic
slowdown.
The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for
the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since
early July.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rallied across the board on Wednesday on
reports the European Central Bank may purchase more government
debt from troubled peripheral nations of the euro zone to stem
the region's banking crisis.
In early afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636
touched on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price on Wednesday with
reduced safe-haven appeal amid media reports the European
Central Bank would unveil an unlimited program of bond purchases
intended to bring down borrowing costs in troubled euro zone
countries.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower
to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices were slightly lower on Wednesday
after testing the key $1,700 per ounce mark a day earlier as
investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday.
Spot gold edged down 0.17 percent to $1,691.20 an
ounce by 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT). U.S. gold was down
0.12 percent at $1,693.9.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper jumped on Wednesday to its priciest in more
than a month, on reports that the European Central Bank will
unveil a new government bond-buying program to control the euro
zone debt crisis.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
climbed $105 to close at $7,740 a tonne, just shy of an
intra-day peak at $7,750 -- another high dating back to July 20.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude fell on Wednesday in choppy trading
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August
payrolls report later this week as investors remained cautious
awaiting central bank action in the face of slowing economic
growth.
Brent October crude fell $1.09, or 0.95 percent, to
settle at $113.09 a barrel, having traded from $112.73 to
$114.38.
