-----------------------(07:15 / 1915 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,278.77 -24.75 NZSX 50 3,669.65 -6.37 DJIA 13,043.16 +7.22 Nikkei 8,679.82 -95.69 NASDAQ 3,068.67 -6.39 FTSE 5,657.86 -14.15 S&P 500 1,403.15 -1.79 Hang Seng 19,145.07 -284.84 SPI 200 Fut 4,290.00 +8.00 CRB Index 308.28 -0.53 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.965 -0.008 US 10 YR Bond 1.596 +0.022 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.493 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.709 +0.026 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0191 1.0183 NZD US$ 0.7948 0.7927 EUR US$ 1.2596 1.2524 Yen US$ 78.37 78.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 32.100 Gold (NY) 1694.14 Light Crude 95.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,056.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.10 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,405.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.87 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,074.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy company. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31, and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near five-week closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied across the board on Wednesday on reports the European Central Bank may purchase more government debt from troubled peripheral nations of the euro zone to stem the region's banking crisis. In early afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636 touched on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price on Wednesday with reduced safe-haven appeal amid media reports the European Central Bank would unveil an unlimited program of bond purchases intended to bring down borrowing costs in troubled euro zone countries. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices were slightly lower on Wednesday after testing the key $1,700 per ounce mark a day earlier as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Spot gold edged down 0.17 percent to $1,691.20 an ounce by 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT). U.S. gold was down 0.12 percent at $1,693.9. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper jumped on Wednesday to its priciest in more than a month, on reports that the European Central Bank will unveil a new government bond-buying program to control the euro zone debt crisis. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper climbed $105 to close at $7,740 a tonne, just shy of an intra-day peak at $7,750 -- another high dating back to July 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude fell on Wednesday in choppy trading ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report later this week as investors remained cautious awaiting central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. Brent October crude fell $1.09, or 0.95 percent, to settle at $113.09 a barrel, having traded from $112.73 to $114.38. For a full report, double click on - - - -