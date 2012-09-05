(Updates to market close)
-----------------------(10:04 / 2204 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,278.77 -24.75 NZSX 50 3,671.95 +2.31
DJIA 13,047.48 +11.54 Nikkei 8,679.82 -95.69
NASDAQ 3,069.27 -5.79 FTSE 5,657.86 -14.15
S&P 500 1,403.44 -1.50 Hang Seng 19,145.07 -284.84
SPI 200 Fut 4,295.00 +13.00 CRB Index 308.28 -0.53
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 2.977 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.596 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.485 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.709 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0193 1.0183 NZD US$ 0.7948 0.7927
EUR US$ 1.2604 1.2524 Yen US$ 78.39 78.37
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 32.100
Gold (NY) 1693.04 Light Crude 95.90
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session
of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make
big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central
Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,069.27.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest
level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains
on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy
company.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent,
or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its
lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31,
and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's
CAC-40 markets.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near five-week
closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and
construction spending added to concerns about a global economic
slowdown.
The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for
the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since
early July.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open flat after
Wall Street closed with a hit of a soft tone and investors
awaited the European Cental Bank meeting later on Thursday.
Local share price index futures are up 13 points
to 4,295, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rallied across the board on Wednesday on
reports the European Central Bank may purchase more government
debt from troubled peripheral nations of the euro zone to stem
the region's banking crisis.
In late afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636
touched on Friday. Traders, however said, volume was light on
Wednesday, which may be exacerbating price swings.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as
investors waited on a highly anticipated European Central Bank
meeting on Th ursday, when the central bank is expected to take
aggressive actions to try to stem the euro zone's debt crisis
and preserve the currency union.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have edged
up from four-week lows on Friday, when bonds had rallied on
dovish comments on U.S. unemployment by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
The notes last traded at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late on Tuesday. The debt has been largely rangebound in the
past two trading sessions.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices dipped from near a six-month high on
Wednesday, and trading volume was light as investors sat on the
sidelines on the eve of the European Central Bank meeting.
Spot gold edged down 0.14 percent to $1,691.85 an
ounce by 3.23 p.m. EDT (1923 GMT). The U.S. December gold
contract settled 0.11 percent lower at $1,694.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper jumped on Wednesday to its priciest
in more than a month, on reports that the European Central Bank
will unveil a new government bond-buying program to control the
euro zone debt crisis.
COMEX copper for December delivery rose 6.00 cents or
1.7 percent to settle at $3.5290 per lb, after dealing between
$3.4465 and $3.5340, its highest since July 20.
Copper closed above its 100-day moving average for the first
time since early May and pushed up near the top of a month's
long trading range, roughly between $3.30 and $3.55.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S.
crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await
central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth.
Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09
a barrel on Wednesday, after dropping as low as $112.73.
U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at
$95.36 a barrel, dropping to $94.26 and then reaching $96.03 in
post-settlement trading.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.73
a barrel, based on settlements, after reaching $19.68 intraday
on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -