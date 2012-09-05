(Updates to market close) -----------------------(10:04 / 2204 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,278.77 -24.75 NZSX 50 3,671.95 +2.31 DJIA 13,047.48 +11.54 Nikkei 8,679.82 -95.69 NASDAQ 3,069.27 -5.79 FTSE 5,657.86 -14.15 S&P 500 1,403.44 -1.50 Hang Seng 19,145.07 -284.84 SPI 200 Fut 4,295.00 +13.00 CRB Index 308.28 -0.53 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.977 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.596 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.485 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.709 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0193 1.0183 NZD US$ 0.7948 0.7927 EUR US$ 1.2604 1.2524 Yen US$ 78.39 78.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1690.00 Silver (Lon) 32.100 Gold (NY) 1693.04 Light Crude 95.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,069.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy company. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31, and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near five-week closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open flat after Wall Street closed with a hit of a soft tone and investors awaited the European Cental Bank meeting later on Thursday. Local share price index futures are up 13 points to 4,295, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied across the board on Wednesday on reports the European Central Bank may purchase more government debt from troubled peripheral nations of the euro zone to stem the region's banking crisis. In late afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2602, heading back toward a two-month high of $1.2636 touched on Friday. Traders, however said, volume was light on Wednesday, which may be exacerbating price swings. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors waited on a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting on Th ursday, when the central bank is expected to take aggressive actions to try to stem the euro zone's debt crisis and preserve the currency union. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have edged up from four-week lows on Friday, when bonds had rallied on dovish comments on U.S. unemployment by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The notes last traded at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Tuesday. The debt has been largely rangebound in the past two trading sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices dipped from near a six-month high on Wednesday, and trading volume was light as investors sat on the sidelines on the eve of the European Central Bank meeting. Spot gold edged down 0.14 percent to $1,691.85 an ounce by 3.23 p.m. EDT (1923 GMT). The U.S. December gold contract settled 0.11 percent lower at $1,694. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper jumped on Wednesday to its priciest in more than a month, on reports that the European Central Bank will unveil a new government bond-buying program to control the euro zone debt crisis. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 6.00 cents or 1.7 percent to settle at $3.5290 per lb, after dealing between $3.4465 and $3.5340, its highest since July 20. Copper closed above its 100-day moving average for the first time since early May and pushed up near the top of a month's long trading range, roughly between $3.30 and $3.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09 a barrel on Wednesday, after dropping as low as $112.73. U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at $95.36 a barrel, dropping to $94.26 and then reaching $96.03 in post-settlement trading. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.73 a barrel, based on settlements, after reaching $19.68 intraday on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - -