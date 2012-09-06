-----------------------(07:19 / 1919 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,312.89 +34.12 NZSX 50 3,693.54 +23.89 DJIA 13,257.99 +210.51 Nikkei 8,680.57 +0.75 NASDAQ 3,130.21 +60.95 FTSE 5,777.34 +119.48 S&P 500 1,428.86 +25.42 Hang Seng 19,209.30 +64.23 SPI 200 Fut 4,360.00 +43.00 CRB Index 308.89 +0.61 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.085 +0.085 US 10 YR Bond 1.673 +0.077 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.588 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.798 +0.089 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0282 1.0226 NZD US$ 0.8011 0.7967 EUR US$ 1.2636 1.2622 Yen US$ 78.87 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1701.00 Silver (Lon) 32.870 Gold (NY) 1693.04 Light Crude 94.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index leaped to its highest level in more than four years and the Nasdaq jumped 2 percent on Thursday as investors lauded a new bond-buying program in Europe aimed at containing the region's debt crisis and signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 227.00 points, or 1.74 percent, to 13,274.48, on pace for its best daily percentage rise since June 29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 26.69 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,430.13 -- its highest level since May 2008 as the financial crisis began to gather pace. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 61.73 points, or 2.01 percent, to 3,130.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners and banks led the rebound on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, after investors gave an initial thumbs up to ECB president Mario Draghi's bond buying plans, while strong U.S. data also helped lift sentiment. The FTSE 100 100 closed up 119.48 points, or 2.1 percent, at 5777.34 as the index recovered losses sustained over the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average closed flat on Thursday, having barely stirred through the day as investors anxiously awaited a policy review at the European Central Bank, hoping for new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.75 point to 8,680.57, snapping a five-day losing streak, its longest bearish run since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro hit a two-month peak against the U.S. dollar in choppy trading on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to stem the euro zone debt crisis. In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2643, off the session low at $1.2559. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond-buying program and higher-than-expected private sector U.S. jobs growth in August undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. The news from Europe, along with the U.S. jobs data, sapped the safety appeal of U.S. government debt, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 22/32 lower in price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.55 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to six-month highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank offered enough detail of its proposed bond-buying programme to protect the euro from a deep sell-off. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,701.04 an ounce by 1350 GMT, having risen to a session peak at $1,713.79, its highest since March. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Thursday as the market set back after a three-day rally, despite supportive news that the European Central Bank will undertake an aggressive bond-buying program to help struggling euro zone countries. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper went untraded at the close but was bid at $7,700 per tonne, away from an earlier six-week peak of $7,762.25 and down from a close of $7,740 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in volatile, choppy, trade as slumping inventories and supportive jobs data had pushed prices more than 1 percent higher early in the session, before they faded and slipped back below the 200-day moving average. U.S. crude settled up 17 cents, or 0.18 percent, at $95.53 a barrel. That was below the 200-day moving average of $96.63. Prices ranged from $95.26 to $97.71. For a full report, double click on - - - -