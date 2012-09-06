(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney shares outlook) -----------------------(06:38 / 2038 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,312.89 +34.12 NZSX 50 3,693.54 +0.00 DJIA 13,292.00 +244.52 Nikkei 8,680.57 +0.75 NASDAQ 3,135.81 +66.55 FTSE 5,777.34 +119.48 S&P 500 1,432.12 +28.68 Hang Seng 19,145.07 +64.23 SPI 200 Fut 4,369.00 +52.00 CRB Index 308.89 +0.61 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.085 -0.080 US 10 YR Bond 1.675 +0.079 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.615 +0.025 US 30 YR Bond 2.796 +0.088 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0282 1.0226 NZD US$ 0.8014 0.7967 EUR US$ 1.2632 1.2622 Yen US$ 78.88 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1701.00 Silver (Lon) 32.870 Gold (NY) 1693.04 Light Crude 94.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on T Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52 points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12-- its highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis began to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 65.12 points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners and banks led the rebound on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, after investors gave an initial thumbs up to ECB president Mario Draghi's bond buying plans, while strong U.S. data also helped lift sentiment. The FTSE 100 100 closed up 119.48 points, or 2.1 percent, at 5777.34 as the index recovered losses sustained over the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average closed flat on Thursday, having barely stirred through the day as investors anxiously awaited a policy review at the European Central Bank, hoping for new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.75 point to 8,680.57, snapping a five-day losing streak, its longest bearish run since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking the Wall Street's strong close, as the S&P 500 hit 4-year high on a new European bond-buying program and stronger-than-expected U.S. job data. Local share price index futures are up 1.2 percent, or 50 points higher, to 4,367, a 54.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent to 4,312.9 on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro hit a two-month peak against the U.S. dollar in choppy trading on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to stem the euro zone debt crisis. In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2643, off the session low at $1.2559. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as traders upped bets that Friday's highly anticipated employment report would come in above economists' expectations and after the European Central Bank announced a new bond-buying program. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.60 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-30/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to six-month highs on Thursday after the European Central Bank offered enough detail of its proposed bond-buying programme to protect the euro from a deep sell-off. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,701.04 an ounce by 1350 GMT, having risen to a session peak at $1,713.79, its highest since March. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Thursday as the market set back after a three-day rally, despite supportive news that the European Central Bank will undertake an aggressive bond-buying program to help struggling euro zone countries. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper went untraded at the close but was bid at $7,700 per tonne, away from an earlier six-week peak of $7,762.25 and down from a close of $7,740 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying program. Brent October crude rose 40 cents to settle at $113.49 a barrel, after reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below $113 a barrel in choppy post-settlement trading. U.S. October crude edged up 17 cents to settle at $95.53 a barrel, back under the 200-day moving average of $96.63. It earlier reached $97.71, a penny below the Aug. 27 intraday high. For a full report, double click on - - - -