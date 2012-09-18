-----------------------(07:17 / 1917 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,394.73 -7.80 NZSX 50 3,804.48 -12.75
DJIA 13,550.58 -2.52 Nikkei 9,123.77 -35.62
NASDAQ 3,175.03 -3.65 FTSE 5,868.16 -25.36
S&P 500 1,458.14 -3.05 Hang Seng 20,601.93 -56.18
SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +0.00 CRB Index 311.56 -2.90
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.342 -0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.810 -0.033
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.703 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.011 -0.025
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0439 1.0456 NZD US$ 0.8263 0.8273
EUR US$ 1.3038 1.3100 Yen US$ 78.85 78.65
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1769.50 Silver (Lon) 34.060
Gold (NY) 1760.95 Light Crude 95.37
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors
looked to economic data this week for direction after a rally
that was driven primarily by central banks' stimulus policies.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.76 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 13,557.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 2.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,458.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.27 points, or 0.13
percent, to 3,174.40.
LONDON - Britain's top share index eased for a second day on
Tuesday, retreating further off recent six-month highs on
uncertainty over whether steps taken by the U.S. and Europe will
be enough to kick-start the global economy.
The FTSE 100 closed down 25.36 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,868.16, led lower by miners and banks, the stars
of the recent rally fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's third
round of quantitative easing and the ECB's bond buying plan.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as companies
heavily exposed to China were caught up in tensions between
China and Japan over a territorial dispute that disrupted
business and production, and left investors pondering unsettled
scenarios.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent to
9,123.77 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday after the
U.S.Federal Reserve launched its QE3 round of stimulus. Monday
was a public holiday in Japan.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar for a second
straight day on Tuesday as some investors bet that the currency
had risen too far, too fast a day after it touched a four-month
high, given a renewed focus on debt-laden Spain.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.3038, with traders
reporting selling by Europeans. It hit a high of $1.3169 on
Reuters data on Monday, the highest level since May 4. Option
barriers were seen around $1.32.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gained on Tuesday as
bargain hunters snapped up Treasuries for the second day
following last Friday's sharp sell-off on inflation fears and
weakness in the stock market revived a safe-haven demand for
bonds.
The 30-year bond rose 14/32 to yield 3.012
percent, down 2 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year
bond's yield rose to an intraday high of 3.121 percent on
Monday, which was the highest since April 25, according to
Reuters data.
The benchmark 10-year note gained 12/32 to yield
1.802 percent, down 5 basis points from Monday's close.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - After initially rising near its six-month high,
gold ended slightly higher, rebounding from the previous session
which was weighed down by plummeting crude oil futures.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.95 an ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
60 cents higher at $1,771.20 an ounce, with volume about 10
percent over its 30-day average.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices were little changed on
Tuesday, edging higher in London and lower in New York after
rallying last week to the highest levels since May on economic
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank.
COMEX copper for December delivery shed 0.50 cent to
settle at $3,7870 per lb, backing further away from last
Friday's 4-1/2-month peak at $3.8380.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
edged up $17 to end at $8,319 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday as investors
shifted focus from the likely economic benefit of central bank
stimulus to concerns about sputtering global economic growth
that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying
program.
Brent November crude fell $1.76, or 1.55 percent, to
settle at $112.03 a barrel, having fallen as low as $111.62,
below the 200-day moving average of $111.87, after reaching
$114.42.
