-----------------------(07:17 / 1917 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,394.73 -7.80 NZSX 50 3,804.48 -12.75 DJIA 13,550.58 -2.52 Nikkei 9,123.77 -35.62 NASDAQ 3,175.03 -3.65 FTSE 5,868.16 -25.36 S&P 500 1,458.14 -3.05 Hang Seng 20,601.93 -56.18 SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +0.00 CRB Index 311.56 -2.90 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.342 -0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.810 -0.033 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.703 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.011 -0.025 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0439 1.0456 NZD US$ 0.8263 0.8273 EUR US$ 1.3038 1.3100 Yen US$ 78.85 78.65 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1769.50 Silver (Lon) 34.060 Gold (NY) 1760.95 Light Crude 95.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to economic data this week for direction after a rally that was driven primarily by central banks' stimulus policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.76 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,557.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,458.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.27 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,174.40.

LONDON - Britain's top share index eased for a second day on Tuesday, retreating further off recent six-month highs on uncertainty over whether steps taken by the U.S. and Europe will be enough to kick-start the global economy.

The FTSE 100 closed down 25.36 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,868.16, led lower by miners and banks, the stars of the recent rally fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's third round of quantitative easing and the ECB's bond buying plan.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as companies heavily exposed to China were caught up in tensions between China and Japan over a territorial dispute that disrupted business and production, and left investors pondering unsettled scenarios.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent to 9,123.77 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday after the U.S.Federal Reserve launched its QE3 round of stimulus. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar for a second straight day on Tuesday as some investors bet that the currency had risen too far, too fast a day after it touched a four-month high, given a renewed focus on debt-laden Spain.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.3038, with traders reporting selling by Europeans. It hit a high of $1.3169 on Reuters data on Monday, the highest level since May 4. Option barriers were seen around $1.32.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gained on Tuesday as bargain hunters snapped up Treasuries for the second day following last Friday's sharp sell-off on inflation fears and weakness in the stock market revived a safe-haven demand for bonds.

The 30-year bond rose 14/32 to yield 3.012 percent, down 2 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year bond's yield rose to an intraday high of 3.121 percent on Monday, which was the highest since April 25, according to Reuters data.

The benchmark 10-year note gained 12/32 to yield 1.802 percent, down 5 basis points from Monday's close.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - After initially rising near its six-month high, gold ended slightly higher, rebounding from the previous session which was weighed down by plummeting crude oil futures.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.95 an ounce.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled 60 cents higher at $1,771.20 an ounce, with volume about 10 percent over its 30-day average.

BASE METALS

NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices were little changed on Tuesday, edging higher in London and lower in New York after rallying last week to the highest levels since May on economic stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

COMEX copper for December delivery shed 0.50 cent to settle at $3,7870 per lb, backing further away from last Friday's 4-1/2-month peak at $3.8380.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper edged up $17 to end at $8,319 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about sputtering global economic growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

Brent November crude fell $1.76, or 1.55 percent, to settle at $112.03 a barrel, having fallen as low as $111.62, below the 200-day moving average of $111.87, after reaching $114.42.

