(Updates prices,) -----------------------(0647/2077 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,394.73 -7.80 NZSX 50 3,804.48 -12.75 DJIA 13,564.64 +11.54 Nikkei 9,123.77 -35.62 NASDAQ 3,177.80 -0.87 FTSE 5,868.16 -25.36 S&P 500 1,459.32 -1.87 Hang Seng 20,658.11 -56.18 SPI 200 Fut 4,396.00 +7.00 CRB Index 311.56 -2.90 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.245 -0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.812 -0.031 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.695 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 3.009 -0.027 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0448 1.0456 NZD US$ 0.8270 0.8273 EUR US$ 1.3044 1.3100 Yen US$ 78.78 78.65 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1769.50 Silver (Lon) 34.060 Gold (NY) 1760.95 Light Crude 95.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast and investors pulled back after last week's rally on the central bank's latest stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI advanced 11.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 13,564.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.87 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,459.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC inched down just 0.87 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 3,177.80.

LONDON - Britain's top share index eased for a second day on Tuesday, retreating further off recent six-month highs on uncertainty over whether steps taken by the U.S. and Europe will be enough to kick-start the global economy.

The FTSE 100 closed down 25.36 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,868.16, led lower by miners and banks, the stars of the recent rally fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's third round of quantitative easing and the ECB's bond buying plan.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as companies heavily exposed to China were caught up in tensions between China and Japan over a territorial dispute that disrupted business and production, and left investors pondering unsettled scenarios.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent to 9,123.77 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched its QE3 round of stimulus. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.

SYDNEY - Australian stocks are to open flat on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which closed little changed amid a pull-back from last week's rally on the back of a new-round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Local share price index futures rose 7 points to 4, 396 a 2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 indux which closed at 4,394.728 points.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar for a second straight day on Tuesday as some investors bet that the currency had risen too far, too fast a day after it touched a four-month high, given a renewed focus on debt-laden Spain.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.3038, with traders reporting selling by Europeans. It hit a high of $1.3169 on Reuters data on Monday, the highest level since May 4. Option barriers were seen around $1.32.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices gained on Tuesday as bargain hunters snapped up Treasuries for a second day following last Friday's sharp sell-off on inflation fears, and worries over the pace of global growth underpinned safe-haven demand for bonds.

The 30-year bond on Tuesday traded 18/32 higher in price to yield 3.01 percent, down from 3.04 percent late Monday. The yield hit an intraday high of 3.12 percent on Monday, which was the highest level since early May, according to Reuters data.

The 10-year yield touched a four-month high on Friday at 1.89 percent. It stayed below its 200-day moving average on Tuesday, a technical signal the 10-year yield might have peaked at least in the near term.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - After initially rising near its six-month high, gold ended slightly higher, rebounding from the previous session which was weighed down by plummeting crude oil futures.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.95 an ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled 60 cents higher at $1,771.20 an ounce, with volume about 10 percent over its 30-day average.

BASE METALS

NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices were little changed on Tuesday, edging higher in London and lower in New York after rallying last week to the highest levels since May on economic stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

COMEX copper for December delivery shed 0.50 cent to settle at $3,7870 per lb, backing further away from last Friday's 4-1/2-month peak at $3.8380.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper edged up $17 to end at $8,319 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about sputtering economic growth and indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices.

Brent November crude fell $1.76 to settle at $112.03 a barrel, having dropped as low as $111.62, below the 200-day moving average of $111.87, a technical level tracked by traders.

