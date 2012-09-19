-----------------------(07:18 / 1918 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,418.36 +23.63 NZSX 50 3,797.90 -6.58 DJIA 13,613.69 +49.05 Nikkei 9,232.21 +108.44 NASDAQ 3,188.69 +10.89 FTSE 5,888.48 +20.32 S&P 500 1,464.61 +5.29 Hang Seng 20,841.91 +239.98 SPI 200 Fut 4,417.00 +2.00 CRB Index 308.41 -3.15 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.328 -0.042 US 10 YR Bond 1.782 -0.030 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.683 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.975 -0.034 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0488 1.0455 NZD US$ 0.8286 0.8283 EUR US$ 1.3061 1.3065 Yen US$ 78.34 79.10 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 34.650 Gold (NY) 1771.69 Light Crude 91.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up on Wednesday as investors used the recent pullback from a rally that took markets to five-year highs as a buying opportunity. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,604.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,462.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,182.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in banks and energy stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Wednesday as fresh central bank stimulus moves, this time from the Bank of Japan, whetted investors' appetite for riskier-perceived assets. The FTSE 100 closed up 20.32 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,888.48 on Wednesday, holding near six-month highs reached last Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus moves. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average hit a four-month closing high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy to bolster an export-driven economy that's struggling with sluggish global demand and fallout from a territorial dispute with China, Japan's biggest trading partner. The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher at 9,232.21 in brisk volume after rising as much as 9,288.53, or 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro surrendered gains against the dollar late in the New York session on Wednesday to trade little changed in mostly technical trading. As the euro fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 102.19 yen, close to the session low of 102.10 yen, it also surrendered early against the dollar in cross trading to traded at $1.3047, compared with the prior New York close of $1.3046 . For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for a third straight session as traders reconsidered their initial reaction that the Federal Reserve's new round of monetary stimulus poses an inflation threat. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note rose 8/32 to 98-18/32 to yield 1.79 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 30-year bond gained 17/32 in price to 95-15/32 after rising as much as 1 point earlier. The 30-year yield was 2.98 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold ended nearly flat on Wednesday, hovering near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade, buoyed by monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks despite pressure from another tumble in crude oil prices. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of $1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached in late February. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices closed higher on Wednesday after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its monetary policy. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and $3.8395, its highest level since May 1. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper ended up $31 at $8,350 a tonne, after hitting its own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422 earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hit by expectations about Saudi Arabia's efforts to push prices lower and data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply last week. U.S. October crude fell $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 a barrel, having traded from $91.25 to $96.17.  For a full report, double click on - - - -