Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,418.36 +23.63 NZSX 50 3,797.90 -6.58
DJIA 13,613.69 +49.05 Nikkei 9,232.21 +108.44
NASDAQ 3,188.69 +10.89 FTSE 5,888.48 +20.32
S&P 500 1,464.61 +5.29 Hang Seng 20,841.91 +239.98
SPI 200 Fut 4,417.00 +2.00 CRB Index 308.41 -3.15
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.328 -0.042 US 10 YR Bond 1.782 -0.030
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.683 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.975 -0.034
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0488 1.0455 NZD US$ 0.8286 0.8283
EUR US$ 1.3061 1.3065 Yen US$ 78.34 79.10
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 34.650
Gold (NY) 1771.69 Light Crude 91.80
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up on Wednesday as investors
used the recent pullback from a rally that took markets to
five-year highs as a buying opportunity.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.90 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 13,604.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,462.47. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,182.05.
LONDON - Strength in banks and energy stocks hauled
Britain's leading share index higher on Wednesday as fresh
central bank stimulus moves, this time from the Bank of Japan,
whetted investors' appetite for riskier-perceived assets.
The FTSE 100 closed up 20.32 points, or 0.4 percent
at 5,888.48 on Wednesday, holding near six-month highs reached
last Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus moves.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average hit a four-month closing high on
Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy to
bolster an export-driven economy that's struggling with sluggish
global demand and fallout from a territorial dispute with China,
Japan's biggest trading partner.
The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher at 9,232.21 in
brisk volume after rising as much as 9,288.53, or 1.8 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro surrendered gains against the dollar
late in the New York session on Wednesday to trade little
changed in mostly technical trading.
As the euro fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 102.19 yen,
close to the session low of 102.10 yen, it also
surrendered early against the dollar in cross trading to traded
at $1.3047, compared with the prior New York close of $1.3046
.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for
a third straight session as traders reconsidered their initial
reaction that the Federal Reserve's new round of monetary
stimulus poses an inflation threat.
On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note
rose 8/32 to 98-18/32 to yield 1.79 percent, down 3 basis points
from Tuesday's close.
The 30-year bond gained 17/32 in price to
95-15/32 after rising as much as 1 point earlier. The 30-year
yield was 2.98 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold ended nearly flat on Wednesday, hovering
near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade, buoyed by monetary
stimulus from the world's major central banks despite pressure
from another tumble in crude oil prices.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce
by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of
$1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached
in late February.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices closed higher on Wednesday
after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise
decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its
monetary policy.
COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to
settle at $3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and
$3.8395, its highest level since May 1.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month
copper ended up $31 at $8,350 a tonne, after hitting its
own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422 earlier in the day.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight
day on Wednesday, hit by expectations about Saudi Arabia's
efforts to push prices lower and data showing U.S. crude
stockpiles rose sharply last week.
U.S. October crude fell $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to
settle at $91.98 a barrel, having traded from $91.25 to $96.17.
