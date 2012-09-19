(Add Australian stock market trend)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,418.36 +23.63 NZSX 50 3,797.90 -6.58
DJIA 13,577.96 +13.32 Nikkei 9,232.21 +108.44
NASDAQ 3,182.62 +4.82 FTSE 5,888.48 +20.32
S&P 500 1,461.05 +1.73 Hang Seng 20,841.91 +239.98
SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 -5.00 CRB Index 308.41 -3.15
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.315 -0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.774 -0.038
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.665 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.961 -0.048
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0478 1.0455 NZD US$ 0.8267 0.8283
EUR US$ 1.3049 1.3065 Yen US$ 78.33 79.10
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 34.650
Gold (NY) 1771.69 Light Crude 91.90
Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Update
numbers throughout.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up on Wednesday as investors
used the recent pullback from a rally that took markets to
five-year highs as a buying opportunity.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.90 points,
or 0.29 percent, at 13,604.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,462.47. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,182.05.
LONDON - Strength in banks and energy stocks hauled
Britain's leading share index higher on Wednesday as fresh
central bank stimulus moves, this time from the Bank of Japan,
whetted investors' appetite for riskier-perceived assets.
The FTSE 100 closed up 20.32 points, or 0.4 percent
at 5,888.48 on Wednesday, holding near six-month highs reached
last Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus moves.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average hit a four-month closing high on
Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy to
bolster an export-driven economy that's struggling with sluggish
global demand and fallout from a territorial dispute with China,
Japan's biggest trading partner.
The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher at 9,232.21 in
brisk volume after rising as much as 9,288.53, or 1.8 percent.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set for a mixed start on
Thursday after Wall Street ended higher but a loss in global
miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs could cap gains. BHP's
shares are expected to open 0.8 percent lower in
Australia.
Local share price index futures fell 5 points to
4,410, a 8.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close of 4,418.36 on Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The Japanese yen gained across the board on
Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses incurred after the
Bank of Japan eased monetary policy more than expected, as
investors saw the announcement as less aggressive than plans by
other central banks.
After the BOJ decision, the dollar initially jumped to 79.21
yen, its highest since Aug. 22. But it last traded at
78.33 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The euro erased earlier gains against the yen. The single
currency was last down 0.5 percent on the day at
102.30 yen, well below an earlier high of 103.63 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro last traded at $1.3056, up
0.1 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for a
third straight session as worries over the pace of global
economic growth bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S.
government debt.
On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.78 percent,
down from 1.81 percent late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond traded 26/32 higher in price to
yield 2.97 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold ended nearly flat on Wednesday, hovering
near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade, buoyed by monetary
stimulus from the world's major central banks despite pressure
from another tumble in crude oil prices.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce
by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of
$1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached
in late February.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices closed higher on Wednesday
after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise
decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its
monetary policy.
COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to
settle at $3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and
$3.8395, its highest level since May 1.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month
copper ended up $31 at $8,350 a tonne, after hitting its
own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422 earlier in the day.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped $4 on Wednesday as Saudi
efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude
inventories after Storm Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund
liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year.
Brent November crude fell $3.84, or 3.4 percent, to
settle at $108.19 a barrel, having recovered from a session
trough of $107.40, the lowest since Aug. 3.
U.S. October crude, which expires on Thursday, fell
$3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 a barrel after
dropping below the 50-day moving average of $93.08. U.S.
November crude fell $3.32, to $92.30 a barrel.
