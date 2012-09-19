(Add Australian stock market trend) -----------------------(06:42 / 2042 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,418.36 +23.63 NZSX 50 3,797.90 -6.58 DJIA 13,577.96 +13.32 Nikkei 9,232.21 +108.44 NASDAQ 3,182.62 +4.82 FTSE 5,888.48 +20.32 S&P 500 1,461.05 +1.73 Hang Seng 20,841.91 +239.98 SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 -5.00 CRB Index 308.41 -3.15 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.315 -0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.774 -0.038 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.665 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.961 -0.048 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0478 1.0455 NZD US$ 0.8267 0.8283 EUR US$ 1.3049 1.3065 Yen US$ 78.33 79.10 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1766.75 Silver (Lon) 34.650 Gold (NY) 1771.69 Light Crude 91.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Update numbers throughout. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up on Wednesday as investors used the recent pullback from a rally that took markets to five-year highs as a buying opportunity. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,604.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,462.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,182.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in banks and energy stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Wednesday as fresh central bank stimulus moves, this time from the Bank of Japan, whetted investors' appetite for riskier-perceived assets. The FTSE 100 closed up 20.32 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,888.48 on Wednesday, holding near six-month highs reached last Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus moves. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average hit a four-month closing high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy to bolster an export-driven economy that's struggling with sluggish global demand and fallout from a territorial dispute with China, Japan's biggest trading partner. The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher at 9,232.21 in brisk volume after rising as much as 9,288.53, or 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set for a mixed start on Thursday after Wall Street ended higher but a loss in global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs could cap gains. BHP's shares are expected to open 0.8 percent lower in Australia. Local share price index futures fell 5 points to 4,410, a 8.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,418.36 on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The Japanese yen gained across the board on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses incurred after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy more than expected, as investors saw the announcement as less aggressive than plans by other central banks. After the BOJ decision, the dollar initially jumped to 79.21 yen, its highest since Aug. 22. But it last traded at 78.33 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day. The euro erased earlier gains against the yen. The single currency was last down 0.5 percent on the day at 102.30 yen, well below an earlier high of 103.63 yen. Against the dollar, the euro last traded at $1.3056, up 0.1 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for a third straight session as worries over the pace of global economic growth bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.78 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Tuesday. The 30-year bond traded 26/32 higher in price to yield 2.97 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold ended nearly flat on Wednesday, hovering near a 6-1/2 month high hit in early trade, buoyed by monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks despite pressure from another tumble in crude oil prices. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,769.90 an ounce by 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after hitting a 6-1/2 month high of $1,779.10, around $10 below the 2012 high of $1,790.30 reached in late February. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices closed higher on Wednesday after touching a fresh 4-1/2 month high, supported by a surprise decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to further ease its monetary policy. COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.8140 per lb, after moving between $3.7830 and $3.8395, its highest level since May 1. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper ended up $31 at $8,350 a tonne, after hitting its own 4-1/2 month peak at $8,422 earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped $4 on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Storm Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year. Brent November crude fell $3.84, or 3.4 percent, to settle at $108.19 a barrel, having recovered from a session trough of $107.40, the lowest since Aug. 3. U.S. October crude, which expires on Thursday, fell $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 a barrel after dropping below the 50-day moving average of $93.08. U.S. November crude fell $3.32, to $92.30 a barrel.  For a full report, double click on - - - -