-----------------------(07:10 / 1910 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,397.23 -21.13 NZSX 50 3,819.28 +21.38 DJIA 13,584.25 +6.29 Nikkei 9,086.98 -145.23 NASDAQ 3,175.55 -7.07 FTSE 5,854.64 -33.84 S&P 500 1,459.69 -1.31 Hang Seng 20,590.92 -250.99 SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 +5.00 CRB Index 306.93 -1.48 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.290 +0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.784 +0.011 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.643 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.963 +0.002 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0442 1.0378 NZD US$ 0.8292 0.8217 EUR US$ 1.2965 1.2967 Yen US$ 78.27 78.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1758.50 Silver (Lon) 34.250 Gold (NY) 1769.19 Light Crude 91.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow briefly edged higher and U.S. stocks erased much of their losses on Thursday as investors shrugged off weak manufacturing data around the world, betting that easy money policies from central banks will prop up markets. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,568. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,457. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,170. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index wilted on Thursday after economic data painted a bleak picture of prospects for a rebound in activity in the United States, Europe and China, heightening concerns over company earnings and valuations. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 33.84 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,854.64, continuing to edge away from 6-month highs reached after the U.S. joined Europe in taking action to stimulate the global economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Thursday, giving up the previous session's sharp gain, as lacklustre Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over flagging demand in Japan's largest trading partner. The Nikkei ended 145.23 points lower at 9,086.98, breaking support at its five-day moving average at 9,119.50, in solid volume, while the Nikkei China 50, made up of companies with significant exposure to China, lost 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose against major currencies on Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to perceived safe-haven assets. The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0410 and sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.6192. The U.S. dollar rose 0.7 percent to 0.9340 Swiss franc and up 0.3 percent against the Canadian dollar to C$0.9775. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government prices fell to session lows mid-afternoon Thursday as a surprisingly weak auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred selling that wiped out the market's earlier gains. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price after touching a session low of 98-19/32, which was 2/32 lower than Wednesday's close. The 10-year yield touched a session high of 1.779 percent, up about half a basis point from late Wednesday. It had fallen to a session low of 1.723 percent earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold eased on Thursday as a stronger dollar and weaker oil and stock markets prompted some investors to cash in gains after the previous day's 6-1/2 month high, though the positive impact of recent central bank stimulus measures limited losses. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,760.70 an ounce at 1416 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell $8.30 an ounce to $1,763.30. The price is set for a decline of 0.4 percent so far this week, its first weekly fall since August 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices shed 1 percent on Thursday, retreating from a 4-1/2 month high hit the previous session on signs that global economic weakness may keep pressuring demand for industrial metals. COMEX copper for December delivery fell by 5.50 cents or 1.4 percent to settle at $3.7590 per lb, after dealing between $3.7335 and $3.8080. On Wednesday, it touched its loftiest level since early May at $3.8395. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper dropped $85 to end at $8,265 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. October crude futures dipped slightly after a choppy trading session on Thursday as the front-month contract headed to expiration, marking a fourth straight lower settlement, even as crude for November delivery managed a slight gain. U.S. October crude fell 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to go off the board at $91.87 a barrel, ending back above the 100-day moving average of $90.73 after trading from $90.66 to $92.37. U.S. November crude rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at $92.42, having traded from $90.96 to $92.69. For a full report, double click on - - - -