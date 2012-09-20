-----------------------(07:10 / 1910 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,397.23 -21.13 NZSX 50 3,819.28 +21.38
DJIA 13,584.25 +6.29 Nikkei 9,086.98 -145.23
NASDAQ 3,175.55 -7.07 FTSE 5,854.64 -33.84
S&P 500 1,459.69 -1.31 Hang Seng 20,590.92 -250.99
SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 +5.00 CRB Index 306.93 -1.48
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.290 +0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.784 +0.011
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.643 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.963 +0.002
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0442 1.0378 NZD US$ 0.8292 0.8217
EUR US$ 1.2965 1.2967 Yen US$ 78.27 78.12
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1758.50 Silver (Lon) 34.250
Gold (NY) 1769.19 Light Crude 91.87
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow briefly edged higher and U.S. stocks
erased much of their losses on Thursday as investors shrugged
off weak manufacturing data around the world, betting that easy
money policies from central banks will prop up markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 13,568. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,457. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to
3,170.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index wilted on Thursday after
economic data painted a bleak picture of prospects for a rebound
in activity in the United States, Europe and China, heightening
concerns over company earnings and valuations.
The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 33.84 points, or 0.6
percent, to 5,854.64, continuing to edge away from 6-month highs
reached after the U.S. joined Europe in taking action to
stimulate the global economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Thursday,
giving up the previous session's sharp gain, as lacklustre
Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over flagging
demand in Japan's largest trading partner.
The Nikkei ended 145.23 points lower at 9,086.98,
breaking support at its five-day moving average at 9,119.50, in
solid volume, while the Nikkei China 50, made up of
companies with significant exposure to China, lost 2 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose against major currencies on
Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and
China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to
perceived safe-haven assets.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0410 and
sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.6192. The U.S. dollar
rose 0.7 percent to 0.9340 Swiss franc and up 0.3 percent
against the Canadian dollar to C$0.9775.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government prices fell to session lows
mid-afternoon Thursday as a surprisingly weak auction of 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred selling that
wiped out the market's earlier gains.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were
unchanged in price after touching a session low of 98-19/32,
which was 2/32 lower than Wednesday's close.
The 10-year yield touched a session high of 1.779 percent,
up about half a basis point from late Wednesday. It had fallen
to a session low of 1.723 percent earlier.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold eased on Thursday as a stronger dollar and
weaker oil and stock markets prompted some investors to cash in
gains after the previous day's 6-1/2 month high, though the
positive impact of recent central bank stimulus measures limited
losses.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,760.70 an ounce
at 1416 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery fell $8.30 an ounce to $1,763.30. The price is set for
a decline of 0.4 percent so far this week, its first weekly fall
since August 19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices shed 1 percent on Thursday,
retreating from a 4-1/2 month high hit the previous session on
signs that global economic weakness may keep pressuring demand
for industrial metals.
COMEX copper for December delivery fell by 5.50 cents
or 1.4 percent to settle at $3.7590 per lb, after dealing
between $3.7335 and $3.8080.
On Wednesday, it touched its loftiest level since early May
at $3.8395.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
dropped $85 to end at $8,265 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. October crude futures dipped slightly after
a choppy trading session on Thursday as the front-month contract
headed to expiration, marking a fourth straight lower
settlement, even as crude for November delivery managed a slight
gain.
U.S. October crude fell 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to
go off the board at $91.87 a barrel, ending back above the
100-day moving average of $90.73 after trading from $90.66 to
$92.37.
U.S. November crude rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent,
to settle at $92.42, having traded from $90.96 to $92.69.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -