(Updates numbers, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:50 / 2050 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,397.23 -21.13 NZSX 50 3,819.28 +0.00 DJIA 13,596.93 +18.97 Nikkei 9,086.98 -145.23 NASDAQ 3,175.96 -6.66 FTSE 5,854.64 -33.84 S&P 500 1,460.26 -0.79 Hang Seng 20,841.91 -250.99 SPI 200 Fut 4,414.00 +9.00 CRB Index 306.93 -1.48 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.170 -0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.767 -0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.642 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.945 -0.016 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0432 1.0378 NZD US$ 0.8290 0.8217 EUR US$ 1.2964 1.2967 Yen US$ 78.24 78.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1758.50 Silver (Lon) 34.250 Gold (NY) 1769.19 Light Crude 91.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.97 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,596.93 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.79 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,460.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 3,175.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index wilted on Thursday after economic data painted a bleak picture of prospects for a rebound in activity in the United States, Europe and China, heightening concerns over company earnings and valuations. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 33.84 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,854.64, continuing to edge away from 6-month highs reached after the U.S. joined Europe in taking action to stimulate the global economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Thursday, giving up the previous session's sharp gain, as lackluster Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over flagging demand in Japan's largest trading partner. The Nikkei ended 145.23 points lower at 9,086.98, breaking support at its five-day moving average at 9,119.50, in solid volume, while the Nikkei China 50, made up of companies with significant exposure to China, lost 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are set to open slightly higher on Friday after the Dow Jones industrial average's marginal gain overnight on hopes that the central bank's monetary stimulus will help revive the global economy. Local share price index futures rose 8 points to 4,413, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar climbed against major currencies on Thursday after weak data from the United States, Europe and China stoked global growth worries, driving investors to perceived safe-haven assets. The euro slid to a one-week low against the dollar even as Spain successfully sold 4.8 billion euros ($6.27 billion) of debt. Meanwhile, higher-yielding, commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, fell. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Thursday after a surprisingly weak auction of inflation-protected debt undermined safe-haven demand spurred by data pointing to tepid global economic growth. Following the 10-year TIPS auction, however, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price with their yields little changed from late Wednesday at 1.77 percent. The 30-year bond traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.95 percent, from 2.96 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold ended nearly flat on Thursday as the market paused after its recent sharp rally, while a key technical-chart formation suggests momentum is turning increasing bullish. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,767.90 an ounce by 3:58 p.m. EDT (1958 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $1.50 an ounce at $1,770.20, with trading volume in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices shed 1 percent on Thursday, retreating from a 4-1/2 month high hit the previous session on signs that global economic weakness may keep pressuring demand for industrial metals. COMEX copper for December delivery fell by 5.50 cents or 1.4 percent to settle at $3.7590 per lb, after dealing between $3.7335 and $3.8080. On Wednesday, it touched its loftiest level since early May at $3.8395. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper dropped $85 to end at $8,265 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. Brent November crude rose $1.84 to settle at $110.03 a barrel, but reached $110.55 by 4:20 p.m. (2040 GMT) in post-settlement trading. U.S. October crude dipped 11 cents, expiring and going off the board at $91.87 a barrel, after slipping to $90.66, just below the 100-day moving average of $90.73 and the lowest price since Aug. 6. U.S. November crude rose 12 cents to settle at $92.42, having fallen to $90.96 and reaching $93.07 in post-settlement trading. For a full report, double click on - - - -