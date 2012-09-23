-----------------------(08:40 / 2040 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,408.29 +11.06 NZSX 50 3,809.57 +9.71 DJIA 13,579.47 -17.46 Nikkei 9,110.00 +23.02 NASDAQ 3,179.96 +4.00 FTSE 5,852.62 -2.02 S&P 500 1,460.15 -0.11 Hang Seng 20,734.94 +144.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 +0.00 CRB Index 308.98 +2.05 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.270 -0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.755 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.630 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.947 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0441 1.0464 NZD US$ 0.8250 0.8290 EUR US$ 1.2976 1.2983 Yen US$ 78.15 78.14 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1784.50 Silver (Lon) 34.690 Gold (NY) 1782.53 Light Crude 92.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's newest iPhone that went on sale today, driving its shares to a record high. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.46 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 13,579.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.11 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish at 1,460.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.00 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,179.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index limped to a flat finish on Friday, with a wave of profit-taking on options and futures expiry eclipsing any sentiment boost from signs that Spain may be getting closer to asking for a bailout. The FTSE 100 closed down 2 points at 5,852.62, taking it to a 1.1 percent weekly loss after two consecutive up weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Friday, rebounding from a sharp drop in the previous session as investors took comfort from steadiness in U.S. stocks, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 9,110.00 after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday in a move that wiped out gains made after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to have a cautious start on Monday after U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout. Australia's share price index futures was steady at 4,410.0, a 1.7-point premium to the underlying close of the S&P/ASX 200 index at 4,408.3. The index rose on Friday and climbed 0.5 percent for the week. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after its U.S. ADRs eased around 0.6 percent on Friday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro climbed against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reversing earlier losses, helped by speculation Spain may soon request financial aid to help ease the country's debt crisis. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2987, having hit a session high of $1.3047 on Reuters data, not far from a four-and-a-half-month peak of $1.3169 set on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a bailout was said to favor riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first four days of this week after selling off last week, traded 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up slightly from 2.94 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Thursday at 1.76 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to within a whisker of its 2012 high on Friday as technical momentum and recent stimulus efforts by major central banks around the world prompted bullion investors to boost bullish bets. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,772.96 an ounce by 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT) after hitting a high of $1,787.20, within reach of the 2012 high of $1,790.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Friday, supported by hopes that recent stimulus measures from around the world will boost liquidity and metals demand in a struggling global economy, especially in top raw materials consumer China. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended up $16.50 at $8,281.50 per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose for a second straight session in light activity on Friday as supply concerns and economic optimism fuelled a rebound from a 7 percent slide earlier in the week. On Friday, November U.S. crude climbed 47 cents to settle at $92.89 a barrel, off highs of $93.84. For a full report, double click on - - - -