Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,385.47 -22.82 NZSX 50 3,809.15 -0.42
DJIA 13,588.18 +8.71 Nikkei 9,069.29 -40.71
NASDAQ 3,163.30 -16.66 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78
S&P 500 1,459.34 -0.81 Hang Seng 20,694.70 -40.24
SPI 200 Fut 4,399.00 +1.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.217 -0.030 US 10 YR Bond 1.720 -0.033
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.618 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.911 -0.036
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0422 1.0411 NZD US$ 0.8211 0.8234
EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.86 78.06
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1762.50 Silver (Lon) 33.730
Gold (NY) 1772.44 Light Crude 92.00
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials edged slightly higher on
Monday, buoyed by gains in industrial, consumer discretionary
and energy stocks, but gains were slight as sliding German
business sentiment added to concerns about global economic
growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.96 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 13,588.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,458.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.21 points, or 0.51
percent, to 3,163.75.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by
miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy
economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent
central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States.
The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent
last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing
low on Monday as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and
other exporters, which have been under pressure from growing
tension between Japan and China.
The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,069.29 points ,
supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.86, while the
Nikkei China 50, made up of Japanese firms with heavy
exposure to the world's second largest economy, shed 1.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell to its lowest in more than a week
against the dollar and yen on Monday as a weak German business
sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued Spain added
to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since
Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2921, down 0.5 percent.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday as a drop in
German business sentiment for a fifth straight month highlighted
worries about the global economy and on expectations that the
month-end re-balancing of portfolios will drive some big bond
purchases.
The price of the 10-year benchmark Treasury note
rose 10/32, for a yield of 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent
on Friday and from 1.88 percent a week earlier.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, retreating from the previous
session's nearly seven-month high as broadly lower crude oil and
grain prices prompted investors to take profits.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,762.20 an ounce
by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT). On Friday, gold hit a high of
$1,787.20, just short of this year's peak of $1,790.30 reached
on Feb. 29.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low on Monday, tracking a
broader range of commodity markets lower, as near-term demand
prospects for industrial metals continued to look limited amid
signs of weakening economic fundamentals.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month
copper dropped $98.50 to finish at $8,183 a tonne,
pulling further away from last week's 4-1/2 month high at
$8,422.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as
disappointing German economic data reinforced concerns about
slowing global economic growth and strengthened the dollar
against the euro.
Brent November crude fell $1.65 to $109.77 a barrel
by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), having dropped as low as $108.78.
