-----------------------(07:30 / 1930 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,385.47 -22.82 NZSX 50 3,809.15 -0.42 DJIA 13,588.18 +8.71 Nikkei 9,069.29 -40.71 NASDAQ 3,163.30 -16.66 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78 S&P 500 1,459.34 -0.81 Hang Seng 20,694.70 -40.24 SPI 200 Fut 4,399.00 +1.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.217 -0.030 US 10 YR Bond 1.720 -0.033 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.618 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.911 -0.036 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0422 1.0411 NZD US$ 0.8211 0.8234 EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.86 78.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1762.50 Silver (Lon) 33.730 Gold (NY) 1772.44 Light Crude 92.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials edged slightly higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in industrial, consumer discretionary and energy stocks, but gains were slight as sliding German business sentiment added to concerns about global economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.96 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,588.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,458.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,163.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States. The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Monday as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure from growing tension between Japan and China. The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,069.29 points , supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.86, while the Nikkei China 50, made up of Japanese firms with heavy exposure to the world's second largest economy, shed 1.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to its lowest in more than a week against the dollar and yen on Monday as a weak German business sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued Spain added to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy. The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2921, down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday as a drop in German business sentiment for a fifth straight month highlighted worries about the global economy and on expectations that the month-end re-balancing of portfolios will drive some big bond purchases. The price of the 10-year benchmark Treasury note rose 10/32, for a yield of 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent on Friday and from 1.88 percent a week earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, retreating from the previous session's nearly seven-month high as broadly lower crude oil and grain prices prompted investors to take profits. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,762.20 an ounce by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT). On Friday, gold hit a high of $1,787.20, just short of this year's peak of $1,790.30 reached on Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low on Monday, tracking a broader range of commodity markets lower, as near-term demand prospects for industrial metals continued to look limited amid signs of weakening economic fundamentals. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper dropped $98.50 to finish at $8,183 a tonne, pulling further away from last week's 4-1/2 month high at $8,422. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as disappointing German economic data reinforced concerns about slowing global economic growth and strengthened the dollar against the euro. Brent November crude fell $1.65 to $109.77 a barrel by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), having dropped as low as $108.78. For a full report, double click on - - - -