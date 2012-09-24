(Adds Australian stock market trend) -----------------------(08:43 / 2043 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,385.47 -22.82 NZSX 50 3,809.15 -0.42 DJIA 13,558.92 -20.55 Nikkei 9,069.29 -40.71 NASDAQ 3,160.78 -19.18 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78 S&P 500 1,456.89 -3.26 Hang Seng 20,694.70 -40.24 SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.205 -0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.715 -0.040 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.610 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.901 -0.047 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0420 1.0411 NZD US$ 0.8223 0.8234 EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.82 78.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1762.50 Silver (Lon) 33.730 Gold (NY) 1772.44 Light Crude 92.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as disappointing German data increased concerns that global economic growth remains weak. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,558.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,456.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 3,160.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States. The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen starting softer on Tuesday after Wall Street finished lower on weak German data. Global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs also ended down. Local share price index futures eased 5 points to 4,393.0, a 7.53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Monday as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure from growing tension between Japan and China. The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,069.29 points , supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.86, while the Nikkei China 50, made up of Japanese firms with heavy exposure to the world's second largest economy, shed 1.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to its lowest in more than a week against the dollar and yen on Monday as a weak German business sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued Spain added to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy. The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2921, down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over a week ago. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate. The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly where they traded before the Fed statement. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, retreating from the previous session's nearly seven-month high as broadly lower crude oil and grain prices prompted investors to take profits. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,762.20 an ounce by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT). On Friday, gold hit a high of $1,787.20, just short of this year's peak of $1,790.30 reached on Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low on Monday, tracking a broader range of commodity markets lower, as near-term demand prospects for industrial metals continued to look limited amid signs of weakening economic fundamentals. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month copper dropped $98.50 to finish at $8,183 a tonne, pulling further away from last week's 4-1/2 month high at $8,422. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell $1.61 to settle at $109.81 a barrel on Monday, weighed down by disappointing German data that stirred concerns about global economic growth. The international benchmark crude traded as low as $108.78 a barrel in intraday activity. For a full report, double click on - - - -