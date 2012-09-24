(Adds Australian stock market trend)
-----------------------(08:43 / 2043 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,385.47 -22.82 NZSX 50 3,809.15 -0.42
DJIA 13,558.92 -20.55 Nikkei 9,069.29 -40.71
NASDAQ 3,160.78 -19.18 FTSE 5,838.84 -13.78
S&P 500 1,456.89 -3.26 Hang Seng 20,694.70 -40.24
SPI 200 Fut 4,395.00 -3.00 CRB Index 305.93 -3.05
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.205 -0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.715 -0.040
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.610 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.901 -0.047
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0420 1.0411 NZD US$ 0.8223 0.8234
EUR US$ 1.2928 1.2944 Yen US$ 77.82 78.06
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1762.50 Silver (Lon) 33.730
Gold (NY) 1772.44 Light Crude 92.04
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as
disappointing German data increased concerns that global
economic growth remains weak.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.55
points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,558.92. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.26 points, or 0.22
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,456.89. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent,
to close unofficially at 3,160.78.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, led by
miners, as dull European data kept the focus on a gloomy
economic outlook, tempering the boost given to markets by recent
central bank stimulus moves in Europe and the United States.
The FTSE 100 closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,838.84, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent
last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen starting softer on
Tuesday after Wall Street finished lower on weak German data.
Global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs also ended down.
Local share price index futures eased 5 points to
4,393.0, a 7.53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing
low on Monday as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and
other exporters, which have been under pressure from growing
tension between Japan and China.
The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 9,069.29 points ,
supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.86, while the
Nikkei China 50, made up of Japanese firms with heavy
exposure to the world's second largest economy, shed 1.3
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell to its lowest in more than a week
against the dollar and yen on Monday as a weak German business
sentiment report and uncertainty about debt-plagued Spain added
to concerns about the euro zone's slumping economy.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2889, its lowest since
Sept. 13. It last traded at $1.2921, down 0.5 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday as
worries about slowing global economic growth drew buyers, and
yields fell back below levels they had traded at before the
Federal Reserve launched its third round of easing a little over
a week ago.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as
1.89 percent on Sept. 14, the day after the Fed said that it
will buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt a month in an
effort to bring down the country's stubbornly high jobless rate.
The note yields fell to 1.72 percent on Monday, roughly
where they traded before the Fed statement.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday, retreating from the previous
session's nearly seven-month high as broadly lower crude oil and
grain prices prompted investors to take profits.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,762.20 an ounce
by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT). On Friday, gold hit a high of
$1,787.20, just short of this year's peak of $1,790.30 reached
on Feb. 29.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low on Monday, tracking a
broader range of commodity markets lower, as near-term demand
prospects for industrial metals continued to look limited amid
signs of weakening economic fundamentals.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark three-month
copper dropped $98.50 to finish at $8,183 a tonne,
pulling further away from last week's 4-1/2 month high at
$8,422.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell $1.61 to
settle at $109.81 a barrel on Monday, weighed down by
disappointing German data that stirred concerns about global
economic growth.
The international benchmark crude traded as low as $108.78 a
barrel in intraday activity.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -