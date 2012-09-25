-----------------------(07:19 / 1919 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,372.86 -12.61 NZSX 50 3,825.32 +16.16 DJIA 13,482.67 -76.25 Nikkei 9,091.54 +22.25 NASDAQ 3,127.19 -33.59 FTSE 5,859.71 +20.87 S&P 500 1,445.47 -11.42 Hang Seng 20,698.68 +3.98 SPI 200 Fut 4,354.00 -31.00 CRB Index 306.71 +0.78 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.120 -0.060 US 10 YR Bond 1.677 -0.038 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.578 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.857 -0.044 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0393 1.0424 NZD US$ 0.8224 0.8226 EUR US$ 1.2907 1.2899 Yen US$ 77.78 77.77 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1771.50 Silver (Lon) 34.010 Gold (NY) 1763.65 Light Crude 91.16 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the Dow and S&P 500 extended losses, led by declines in Apple shares. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.64 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,484.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.04 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,445.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.21 points, or 1.05 percent, at 3,127.57. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with energy stocks in the lead, improving on small gains earlier in the day after U.S. data allayed some concerns over a stalling of the global economic recovery. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.87 points or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71 points, near the session peak, having broken out of a tight trading range, which had kept it pinned back close to opening levels for most of the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose as investors picked up stocks ahead of Tuesday's deadline to qualify for mid-term dividends, but gains were capped on global growth fears, fed by weak German business sentiment and lower earnings. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, facing resistance at its five-day moving average of 9,118.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rebounded from a more than one-week low against the U.S. dollar to trade little changed on Tuesday, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the bank's bond-buying plan after a media report said German lawyers were checking its legality. The euro last traded at $1.2926, flat on the day, after dropping to $1.2885, its lowest since Sept. 13. If the euro turns lower again it could target the 200-day moving average at $1.2827. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries prices edged back into positive territory midday Tuesday, erasing modest losses, as Wall Street stocks turned negative, rekindling some safe-haven bids for government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price at 99-8/32, yielding 1.708 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Monday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged lower in choppy trade on Tuesday, tracking equity and commodity markets, as selling related to an option expiration and technical weakness erased the metal's early gains. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,762.20 an ounce by 1651 GMT. The metal hit a near-seven month high at $1,787.20 an ounce last week, but has since met technical resistance to break above this year's high at $1,790.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering nearly all of the prior day's losses, after a double dose of positive economic data in the United States bolstered investor appetite for risk. LME benchmark copper ended up $92 at $8,275 a tonne, just 1.7 percent away from last week's 4-1/2-month peak at $8,422. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.7585 per lb, after dealing between $3.7375 and $3.7840. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday for a second straight session of losses as concerns about slowing economic growth weighed on U.S. markets. U.S. crude for November delivery traded down 56 cents to settle at $91.37 a barrel, having traded as low as $91.10 a barrel earlier in the day. Brent crude for November delivery rose as high as $111.47 a barrel early in the day before concerns about slowing global economic growth swept across markets and pared gains for the international benchmark. For a full report, double click on - - - -