Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,372.86 -12.61 NZSX 50 3,825.32 +16.16
DJIA 13,482.67 -76.25 Nikkei 9,091.54 +22.25
NASDAQ 3,127.19 -33.59 FTSE 5,859.71 +20.87
S&P 500 1,445.47 -11.42 Hang Seng 20,698.68 +3.98
SPI 200 Fut 4,354.00 -31.00 CRB Index 306.71 +0.78
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.120 -0.060 US 10 YR Bond 1.677 -0.038
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.578 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.857 -0.044
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0393 1.0424 NZD US$ 0.8224 0.8226
EUR US$ 1.2907 1.2899 Yen US$ 77.78 77.77
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1771.50 Silver (Lon) 34.010
Gold (NY) 1763.65 Light Crude 91.16
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday
and the Dow and S&P 500 extended losses, led by declines in
Apple shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.64
points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,484.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.04 points, or 0.76 percent, at
1,445.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.21
points, or 1.05 percent, at 3,127.57.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with
energy stocks in the lead, improving on small gains earlier in
the day after U.S. data allayed some concerns over a stalling of
the global economic recovery.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.87 points
or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71 points, near the session peak, having
broken out of a tight trading range, which had kept it pinned
back close to opening levels for most of the session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose as investors picked up stocks
ahead of Tuesday's deadline to qualify for mid-term dividends,
but gains were capped on global growth fears, fed by weak German
business sentiment and lower earnings.
The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, facing
resistance at its five-day moving average of 9,118.00.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rebounded from a more than one-week low
against the U.S. dollar to trade little changed on Tuesday, as
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the bank's
bond-buying plan after a media report said German lawyers were
checking its legality.
The euro last traded at $1.2926, flat on the day,
after dropping to $1.2885, its lowest since Sept. 13. If the
euro turns lower again it could target the 200-day moving
average at $1.2827.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries prices edged back
into positive territory midday Tuesday, erasing modest losses,
as Wall Street stocks turned negative, rekindling some
safe-haven bids for government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
2/32 in price at 99-8/32, yielding 1.708 percent, down 0.7 basis
point from Monday's close.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold edged lower in choppy trade on Tuesday,
tracking equity and commodity markets, as selling related to an
option expiration and technical weakness erased the metal's
early gains.
Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,762.20 an
ounce by 1651 GMT. The metal hit a near-seven month high at
$1,787.20 an ounce last week, but has since met technical
resistance to break above this year's high at $1,790.30.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering
nearly all of the prior day's losses, after a double dose of
positive economic data in the United States bolstered investor
appetite for risk.
LME benchmark copper ended up $92 at $8,275 a tonne,
just 1.7 percent away from last week's 4-1/2-month peak at
$8,422. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery
rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.7585 per lb, after dealing
between $3.7375 and $3.7840.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday for a second
straight session of losses as concerns about slowing economic
growth weighed on U.S. markets.
U.S. crude for November delivery traded down 56 cents
to settle at $91.37 a barrel, having traded as low as $91.10 a
barrel earlier in the day.
Brent crude for November delivery rose as high as
$111.47 a barrel early in the day before concerns about slowing
global economic growth swept across markets and pared gains for
the international benchmark.
