(.) -----------------------(07:00/ 2100 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,372.86 -12.61 NZSX 50 3,825.32 +16.16 DJIA 13,457.55 -101.37 Nikkei 9,091.54 +22.25 NASDAQ 3,117.73 -43.06 FTSE 5,859.71 +20.87 S&P 500 1,441.59 -15.30 Hang Seng 20,694.70 +3.98 SPI 200 Fut 4,350.00 -35.00 CRB Index 306.71 +0.78 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.985 +0.075 US 10 YR Bond 1.671 -0.043 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.560 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.851 -0.049 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0386 1.0424 NZD US$ 0.8208 0.8226 EUR US$ 1.2904 1.2899 Yen US$ 77.79 77.77 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1771.50 Silver (Lon) 34.010 Gold (NY) 1763.65 Light Crude 90.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to expect growth will fall short of expectations.

Technology shares came under pressure after a second day of weakness for Apple Inc, the world's most valuable public company. Shares fell 2.5 percent to $673.54 as the company sold out of its initial supply of the new iPhone, raising concerns about keeping up with demand.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.37 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,457.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.30 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,441.59, its fourth day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,117.73.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with energy stocks in the lead, improving on small gains earlier in the day after U.S. data allayed some concerns over a stalling of the global economic recovery.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 20.87 points or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71 points, near the session peak, having broken out of a tight trading range, which had kept it pinned back close to opening levels for most of the session.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose as investors picked up stocks ahead of Tuesday's deadline to qualify for mid-term dividends, but gains were capped on global growth fears, fed by weak German business sentiment and lower earnings.

The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,091.54, facing resistance at its five-day moving average of 9,118.00.

SYDNEY - Australian stocks could open lower on Wednesday on renewed concerns over the global economic recovery and demand for industrial metals after heavy equipment maker Caterpillar cut its profit outlook citing sluggish global growth.

Local share price index futures fell 35 points to 4,350, a 22.86-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro slid against the dollar late in the New York session on Tuesday, pressured by a late fall in stocks and commodities as investors grew cautious about developments in debt-plagued Spain.

Spain, in no rush to seek a bailout, prepared for a new round of austerity measures in the 2013 budget but was met Tuesday by protesters who clashed with police in the country's capital.

The euro EUR= last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.2906 after dropping to $1.2885, its lowest since Sept. 13. If the euro turns lower again it could target the 200-day moving average at $1.2827.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as stocks declined, though investors grappled with low volumes and a lack of new headlines to move yields into a new trading range.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late on Monday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Gold edged lower after choppy trade on Tuesday, on selling related to an option expiration and renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

Spot gold XAU= inched down 0.2 percent to $1,760.25 an ounce by 3:06 p.m. EDT (1906 GMT). The metal hit a near-seven month high at $1,787.20 an ounce last week, but has since met technical resistance to break above this year's high at $1,790.30.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery GCZ2 settled up $1.80 at $1,766.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering nearly all of the prior day's losses, after a double dose of positive economic data in the United States bolstered investor appetite for risk.

LME benchmark copper CMCU3 ended up $92 at $8,275 a tonne, just 1.7 percent away from last week's 4-1/2-month peak at $8,422.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures pared gains and U.S. crude extended declines on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute's (API) weekly report showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week, though less than the expected rise of 900,000 barrels forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 16 cents at $109.97 a barrel at 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT), after settling at $110.45. Brent had been up 30 cents ahead of the API data.

U.S. crude was down $1.13 at $90.80, having traded as low as $90.57 after settling at $91.37 and falling more than $1 just ahead of the API data.

