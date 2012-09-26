-----------------------(07:16 / 1916 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,361.60 -11.26 NZSX 50 3,809.32 -16.00 DJIA 13,430.06 -27.49 Nikkei 8,906.70 -184.84 NASDAQ 3,095.47 -22.26 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62 S&P 500 1,435.66 -5.93 Hang Seng 20,527.73 -170.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,348.00 -19.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.010 -0.088 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 -0.053 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.543 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.795 -0.057 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0356 1.0352 NZD US$ 0.8237 0.8198 EUR US$ 1.2858 1.2868 Yen US$ 77.71 77.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1744.75 Silver (Lon) 33.880 Gold (NY) 1760.04 Light Crude 89.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as renewed upheaval in the euro zone over financial bailouts led investors to book profits from recent gains near the close of a strong third quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 2.07 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,455.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,438.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 16.31 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,101.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the euro zone's problems, highlighted by protests in Spain and Greece, posed a threat to global growth. The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6 percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday, breaking below the key 9,000 mark and hitting a two-week closing low, as a mass of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over debt-laden Spain also dampened sentiment. The Nikkei ended 184.84 points down to 8,906.70, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,983.84. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slid to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday as Spain's economy weakened sharply and its 10-year bond yield rose above 6 percent again, increasing worries that the euro zone's debt crisis is worsening. Spain's 10-year bond yield topped 6 percent on Wednesday for the first time in a week, while the euro fell to $1.2834, a two-week low. It was last trading at $1.2863, down 0.3 percent for the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.639 percent, just below the 100-day moving average. The 10-year yield was 3 basis points lower from late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as pressure from a stronger dollar and a weaker tone to stocks markets and other commodities combined with profit-taking ahead of quarter-end to push the metal through key support. Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,745.00 an ounce at 1404 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $18.20 at $1,748.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors ditched metals along with other risk assets after protests in Spain and Greece renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis and its drag on global economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9 percent to close at $8,120 per tonne, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis and concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as tensions over Iran's controversial nuclear program limited losses. Brent November crude fell 41 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $110.04 a barrel, having traded from $108.45 to $110.23. For a full report, double click on - - - -