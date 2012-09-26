-----------------------(07:16 / 1916 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,361.60 -11.26 NZSX 50 3,809.32 -16.00
DJIA 13,430.06 -27.49 Nikkei 8,906.70 -184.84
NASDAQ 3,095.47 -22.26 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62
S&P 500 1,435.66 -5.93 Hang Seng 20,527.73 -170.95
SPI 200 Fut 4,348.00 -19.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.010 -0.088 US 10 YR Bond 1.618 -0.053
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.543 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.795 -0.057
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0356 1.0352 NZD US$ 0.8237 0.8198
EUR US$ 1.2858 1.2868 Yen US$ 77.71 77.74
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1744.75 Silver (Lon) 33.880
Gold (NY) 1760.04 Light Crude 89.93
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as renewed upheaval
in the euro zone over financial bailouts led investors to book
profits from recent gains near the close of a strong third
quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 2.07 points, or
0.02 percent, to 13,455.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 2.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,438.70. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 16.31 points, or 0.52
percent, to 3,101.42.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on
Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the
euro zone's problems, highlighted by protests in Spain and
Greece, posed a threat to global growth.
The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6
percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early
September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two
months.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday,
breaking below the key 9,000 mark and hitting a two-week closing
low, as a mass of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns
over debt-laden Spain also dampened sentiment.
The Nikkei ended 184.84 points down to 8,906.70,
breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,983.84.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro slid to a two-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday as Spain's economy weakened sharply and its
10-year bond yield rose above 6 percent again, increasing
worries that the euro zone's debt crisis is worsening.
Spain's 10-year bond yield topped 6 percent on
Wednesday for the first time in a week, while the euro
fell to $1.2834, a two-week low. It was last trading at $1.2863,
down 0.3 percent for the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for
an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask
for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in
price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.639 percent, just below the 100-day
moving average. The 10-year yield was 3 basis points lower from
late on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday
as pressure from a stronger dollar and a weaker tone to stocks
markets and other commodities combined with profit-taking ahead
of quarter-end to push the metal through key support.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,745.00 an ounce
at 1404 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $18.20 at $1,748.20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors ditched
metals along with other risk assets after protests in Spain and
Greece renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis and its
drag on global economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.9 percent to close at $8,120 per tonne, after rising 1.1
percent in the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as Europe's
debt crisis and concerns about slowing global economic growth
weighed on oil prices, even as tensions over Iran's
controversial nuclear program limited losses.
Brent November crude fell 41 cents, or 0.37 percent,
to settle at $110.04 a barrel, having traded from $108.45 to
$110.23.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -