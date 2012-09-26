(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:42 / 2042 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,361.60 -11.26 NZSX 50 3,809.32 +0.00 DJIA 13,413.51 -44.04 Nikkei 8,906.70 -184.84 NASDAQ 3,093.70 -24.03 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62 S&P 500 1,433.32 -8.27 Hang Seng 20,698.68 -170.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,346.00 -21.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.895 +0.065 US 10 YR Bond 1.611 -0.060 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.515 -0.030 US 30 YR Bond 2.782 -0.069 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0365 1.0352 NZD US$ 0.8239 0.8198 EUR US$ 1.2869 1.2868 Yen US$ 77.72 77.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1744.75 Silver (Lon) 33.880 Gold (NY) 1760.04 Light Crude 90.24 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.96 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,413.59. The S&P 500 dropped 8.26 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,433.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,093.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the euro zone's problems, highlighted by protests in Spain and Greece, posed a threat to global growth. The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6 percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday, breaking below the key 9,000 mark and hitting a two-week closing low, as a mass of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over debt-laden Spain also dampened sentiment. The Nikkei ended 184.84 points down to 8,906.70, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,983.84. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, held hostage to offshore markets again, as investors remain concerned about the euro zone's debt crisis and the global economic recovery. Investor confidence was also dented by a slow down in China, Australia's top ore consumer, as China steel futures fell on Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, putting more pressure on spot iron ore prices. Local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.5 percent, or 21 points, to 4,361.6, a 15.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slipped to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday as Spain's economy weakened sharply and its 10-year bond yield again topped 6 percent, increasing worries that the euro zone's debt crisis is worsening. Spain's 10-year bond yield topped 6 percent on Wednesday for the first time in a week, while the euro fell to $1.2834, a two-week low. It was last trading at $1.2856, down 0.3 percent for the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond rose 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, down from 2.85 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as pressure from a stronger dollar and a weaker tone to stocks markets and other commodities combined with profit-taking ahead of quarter-end to push the metal through key support. Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,745.00 an ounce at 1404 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $18.20 at $1,748.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors ditched metals along with other risk assets after protests in Spain and Greece renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis and its drag on global economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9 percent to close at $8,120 per tonne, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated and reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at $110.04 a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. Brent hit a six-week low of $107.10 last Thursday, but remained on track this week to post a 12 percent gain for the third quarter. U.S. November crude tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 and the lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's session low of $88.95 was its lowest since prices hit $87.23 intraday on Aug. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - -