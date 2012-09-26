(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,361.60 -11.26 NZSX 50 3,809.32 +0.00
DJIA 13,413.51 -44.04 Nikkei 8,906.70 -184.84
NASDAQ 3,093.70 -24.03 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62
S&P 500 1,433.32 -8.27 Hang Seng 20,698.68 -170.95
SPI 200 Fut 4,346.00 -21.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 2.895 +0.065 US 10 YR Bond 1.611 -0.060
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.515 -0.030 US 30 YR Bond 2.782 -0.069
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0365 1.0352 NZD US$ 0.8239 0.8198
EUR US$ 1.2869 1.2868 Yen US$ 77.72 77.74
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1744.75 Silver (Lon) 33.880
Gold (NY) 1760.04 Light Crude 90.24
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as protests in
Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh
concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under
control.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.96 points, or
0.33 percent, to 13,413.59. The S&P 500 dropped 8.26
points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,433.33. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,093.70.
LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on
Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the
euro zone's problems, highlighted by protests in Spain and
Greece, posed a threat to global growth.
The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6
percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early
September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two
months.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday,
breaking below the key 9,000 mark and hitting a two-week closing
low, as a mass of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns
over debt-laden Spain also dampened sentiment.
The Nikkei ended 184.84 points down to 8,906.70,
breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,983.84.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Thursday, held hostage to offshore markets again, as investors
remain concerned about the euro zone's debt crisis and the
global economic recovery.
Investor confidence was also dented by a slow down in China,
Australia's top ore consumer, as China steel futures fell on
Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, putting more
pressure on spot iron ore prices.
Local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.5 percent, or
21 points, to 4,361.6, a 15.6 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro slipped to a two-week low against the
dollar on Wednesday as Spain's economy weakened sharply and its
10-year bond yield again topped 6 percent, increasing worries
that the euro zone's debt crisis is worsening.
Spain's 10-year bond yield topped 6 percent on
Wednesday for the first time in a week, while the euro
fell to $1.2834, a two-week low. It was last trading at $1.2856,
down 0.3 percent for the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for
an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask
for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 15/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.67 percent
late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond rose 1-1/32 in price to yield
2.80 percent, down from 2.85 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday
as pressure from a stronger dollar and a weaker tone to stocks
markets and other commodities combined with profit-taking ahead
of quarter-end to push the metal through key support.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,745.00 an ounce
at 1404 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $18.20 at $1,748.20.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as investors ditched
metals along with other risk assets after protests in Spain and
Greece renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis and its
drag on global economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.9 percent to close at $8,120 per tonne, after rising 1.1
percent in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro
zone debt crisis escalated and reinforced concerns about slowing
economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3
percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty.
Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at
$110.04 a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. Brent hit a
six-week low of $107.10 last Thursday, but remained on track
this week to post a 12 percent gain for the third quarter.
U.S. November crude tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98
a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 and the
lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's
session low of $88.95 was its lowest since prices hit $87.23
intraday on Aug. 3.
