-----------------------(07:21 / 1921 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,384.17 +22.57 NZSX 50 3,809.03 -0.29
DJIA 13,495.35 +81.84 Nikkei 8,949.87 +43.17
NASDAQ 3,135.47 +41.77 FTSE 5,779.42 +11.33
S&P 500 1,447.71 +14.39 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +234.56
SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +3.00 CRB Index 307.33 +3.59
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.060 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.640 +0.031
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.468 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.826 +0.045
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0435 1.0403 NZD US$ 0.8309 0.8262
EUR US$ 1.2911 1.2887 Yen US$ 77.60 77.70
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1763.00 Silver (Lon) 33.950
Gold (NY) 1751.59 Light Crude 92.13
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday and the S&P 500
was set to break its five-day decline after Spain unveiled plans
for economic reform, easing some worries about how the euro
zone's debt crisis will be contained.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.92 points,
or 0.72 percent, at 13,509.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 15.28 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,448.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 43.86 points, or 1.42
percent, at 3,137.56.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift
Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors
said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher
and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent
on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up
0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, rebounding
from the previous session's sharp fall, as a surge in Chinese
stocks lifted sentiment in the region, countering concerns over
the euro zone crisis after anti-austerity protests in Spain.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87
after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went
ex-dividend.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rallied from two-week lows against the
dollar and yen on Thursday after Spain unveiled a 2013 budget
viewed as a step in the right direction, easing worries that the
region's debt crisis was worsening.
In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to
$1.2915, sharply above a trough of $1.2827 hit earlier in
the session, which was its lowest since Sept. 12.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on
profit-taking after eight straight days of gains.
Ten-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32 on Thursday, their
yields rising to 1.63 percent, but still near
Wednesday's low of 1.61 percent, its lowest since Sept. 7.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, on
track for its biggest daily gain in two weeks, on hopes for
additional monetary stimulus from China and as fresh austerity
steps in Spain renewed fears over the euro zone.
Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $1,774.71 an ounce by
11:58 a.m. EDT (1558 GMT), set to snap three consecutive days of
losses. Gold is within striking distance of this year's high at
$1,790.30, set on Feb. 29.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, on prospects that
demand from the metal's top consumer China could recover by the
end of the year, but a firmer dollar, an approaching Chinese
holiday and concerns about Europe's debt crisis kept gains in
check.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)rose from two-week lows hit in the previous session to
close at $8,175 a tonne from a close of $8,120 on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions
between the Iran and the West reinforced concerns about
potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic
reform also lent support to oil and lifted equities on Wall
Street.
Brent November crude rose $1.97, or 1.79 percent, to
settle at $112.01 a barrel, having traded from $109.68 to
$112.40.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -