-----------------------(07:21 / 1921 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,384.17 +22.57 NZSX 50 3,809.03 -0.29 DJIA 13,495.35 +81.84 Nikkei 8,949.87 +43.17 NASDAQ 3,135.47 +41.77 FTSE 5,779.42 +11.33 S&P 500 1,447.71 +14.39 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +234.56 SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +3.00 CRB Index 307.33 +3.59 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.060 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.640 +0.031 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.468 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.826 +0.045 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0435 1.0403 NZD US$ 0.8309 0.8262 EUR US$ 1.2911 1.2887 Yen US$ 77.60 77.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1763.00 Silver (Lon) 33.950 Gold (NY) 1751.59 Light Crude 92.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday and the S&P 500 was set to break its five-day decline after Spain unveiled plans for economic reform, easing some worries about how the euro zone's debt crisis will be contained. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,509.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.28 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,448.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 43.86 points, or 1.42 percent, at 3,137.56. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up 0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp fall, as a surge in Chinese stocks lifted sentiment in the region, countering concerns over the euro zone crisis after anti-austerity protests in Spain. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87 after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went ex-dividend. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied from two-week lows against the dollar and yen on Thursday after Spain unveiled a 2013 budget viewed as a step in the right direction, easing worries that the region's debt crisis was worsening. In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2915, sharply above a trough of $1.2827 hit earlier in the session, which was its lowest since Sept. 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday on profit-taking after eight straight days of gains. Ten-year Treasury notes slipped 5/32 on Thursday, their yields rising to 1.63 percent, but still near Wednesday's low of 1.61 percent, its lowest since Sept. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, on track for its biggest daily gain in two weeks, on hopes for additional monetary stimulus from China and as fresh austerity steps in Spain renewed fears over the euro zone. Spot gold rose 1.3 percent to $1,774.71 an ounce by 11:58 a.m. EDT (1558 GMT), set to snap three consecutive days of losses. Gold is within striking distance of this year's high at $1,790.30, set on Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, on prospects that demand from the metal's top consumer China could recover by the end of the year, but a firmer dollar, an approaching Chinese holiday and concerns about Europe's debt crisis kept gains in check. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)rose from two-week lows hit in the previous session to close at $8,175 a tonne from a close of $8,120 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions between the Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to oil and lifted equities on Wall Street. Brent November crude rose $1.97, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $112.01 a barrel, having traded from $109.68 to $112.40. For a full report, double click on - - - -