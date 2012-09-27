(UPDATE 1)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,384.17 +22.57 NZSX 50 3,809.03 -0.29
DJIA 13,485.97 +72.46 Nikkei 8,949.87 +43.17
NASDAQ 3,136.60 +42.90 FTSE 5,779.42 +11.33
S&P 500 1,447.15 +13.83 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +234.56
SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +3.00 CRB Index 307.33 +3.59
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.070 +0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.656 +0.046
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.485 +0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.842 +0.060
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0443 1.0403 NZD US$ 0.8313 0.8262
EUR US$ 1.2911 1.2887 Yen US$ 77.60 77.70
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1763.00 Silver (Lon) 33.950
Gold (NY) 1751.59 Light Crude 92.19
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines
in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for
economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's
most troubled countries.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or
0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500
gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added
42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at
3,136.60.
LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift
Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors
said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher
and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent
on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up
0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, rebounding
from the previous session's sharp fall, as a surge in Chinese
stocks lifted sentiment in the region, countering concerns over
the euro zone crisis after anti-austerity protests in Spain.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87
after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went
ex-dividend.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open flat in early
trade on Friday steadying itself after reacting positively
earlier to expectations that China would take more direct
measures to bolster growth and Spain's plans for economic reform
boosted confidence across the markets.
Local share price index futures rose 3 points to
4,389 a 4.83 premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
which rose 22.57 points to 4,384.17, according to the latest
data, in turnover that was about 20 percent below average.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rallied from two-week lows against the
dollar and yen on Thursday after Spain unveiled a 2013 budget
viewed as a step in the right direction, easing worries that the
region's debt crisis was worsening.
In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to
$1.2915, sharply above a trough of $1.2827 hit earlier in
the session, which was its lowest since Sept. 12.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain
announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank
support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand
for safe haven bonds.
Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic
reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by
many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an
international bailout.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65
percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose 1.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest
daily gain in two weeks, on hopes for additional monetary
stimulus from China and fresh austerity steps in Spain, which
renewed fears about the euro zone.
Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,776.34 an ounce by
2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT), snapping three consecutive days of
losses. Gold is within striking distance of this year's high at
$1,790.30, set on Feb. 29.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$26.90 an ounce at $1,780.50, with volume about 10 percent above
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, on prospects that
demand from the metal's top consumer China could recover by the
end of the year, but a firmer dollar, an approaching Chinese
holiday and concerns about Europe's debt crisis kept gains in
check.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)rose from two-week lows hit in the previous session to
close at $8,175 a tonne from a close of $8,120 on Wednesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between
Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply
disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent
support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street.
Brent November crude rose $1.97 to settle at
$112.01 a barrel. It reached the day's high of $112.49 in
post-settlement trade.
