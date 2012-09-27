(UPDATE 1) -----------------------(06:55 / 2055 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,384.17 +22.57 NZSX 50 3,809.03 -0.29 DJIA 13,485.97 +72.46 Nikkei 8,949.87 +43.17 NASDAQ 3,136.60 +42.90 FTSE 5,779.42 +11.33 S&P 500 1,447.15 +13.83 Hang Seng 20,762.29 +234.56 SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +3.00 CRB Index 307.33 +3.59 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.070 +0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.656 +0.046 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.485 +0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.842 +0.060 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0443 1.0403 NZD US$ 0.8313 0.8262 EUR US$ 1.2911 1.2887 Yen US$ 77.60 77.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1763.00 Silver (Lon) 33.950 Gold (NY) 1751.59 Light Crude 92.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500 gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,136.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up 0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp fall, as a surge in Chinese stocks lifted sentiment in the region, countering concerns over the euro zone crisis after anti-austerity protests in Spain. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 8,949.87 after sagging 2 percent on Wednesday as a mass of companies went ex-dividend. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open flat in early trade on Friday steadying itself after reacting positively earlier to expectations that China would take more direct measures to bolster growth and Spain's plans for economic reform boosted confidence across the markets. Local share price index futures rose 3 points to 4,389 a 4.83 premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index which rose 22.57 points to 4,384.17, according to the latest data, in turnover that was about 20 percent below average. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied from two-week lows against the dollar and yen on Thursday after Spain unveiled a 2013 budget viewed as a step in the right direction, easing worries that the region's debt crisis was worsening. In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2915, sharply above a trough of $1.2827 hit earlier in the session, which was its lowest since Sept. 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand for safe haven bonds. Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose 1.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily gain in two weeks, on hopes for additional monetary stimulus from China and fresh austerity steps in Spain, which renewed fears about the euro zone. Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,776.34 an ounce by 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT), snapping three consecutive days of losses. Gold is within striking distance of this year's high at $1,790.30, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $26.90 an ounce at $1,780.50, with volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, on prospects that demand from the metal's top consumer China could recover by the end of the year, but a firmer dollar, an approaching Chinese holiday and concerns about Europe's debt crisis kept gains in check. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)rose from two-week lows hit in the previous session to close at $8,175 a tonne from a close of $8,120 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street. Brent November crude rose $1.97 to settle at $112.01 a barrel. It reached the day's high of $112.49 in post-settlement trade. For a full report, double click on - - - -