-----------------------(06:20 / 2020 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,157.7 +48.4 NZSX 50 4,525.82 +3.52 DJIA 15,451.01 +31.33 Nikkei 13,867.00 +347.57 NASDAQ 3,684.44 +14.49 FTSE 6,611.94 +37.60 S&P 500 1,694.16 +4.69 Hang Seng 22,541.13 +269.85 SPI 200 Fut 5,136.00 +20.00 CRB Index 288.08 -0.16 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.842 +0.075 US 10 YR Bond 2.719 +0.098 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.404 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.758 +0.075 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9114 0.9137 NZD US$ 0.7965 0.8000 EUR US$ 1.3264 1.3305 Yen US$ 98.17 97.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1328.50 Silver (Lon) 21.460 Gold (NY) 1335.79 Light Crude 106.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Sydney stock market trend.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data including retail sales, while comments from a top Federal Reserve official gave a further boost to equities and Apple lifted the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,451.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.70 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.49 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,684.44.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Fresh signs of a recovery in the UK housing sector helped nudge Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday, with several traders expecting more minor gains over the coming month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent, or 37.60 points, at 6,611.94 points.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday as the yen weakened against the dollar after a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut to help offset the impact of a planned two-stage hike in the sales tax.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.6 percent to 13,867.00 and the broader Topix gained 2 percent to 1,157.15 in very thin trade.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

SYDNEY - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong economic data including retail sales.

Local stock index futures added 0.4 percent to 5,136, but that was a 21.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 1 percent to 2-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a better-than-expected earnings season so far.

A raft of companies are due to release results later in the session. They include Tabcorp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Worley Parsons and Leighton Holdings.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rallied to a one-week high against both the euro and yen on Tuesday after retail sales, a key gauge of U.S. consumer spending, rose at the fastest pace in seven months, strengthening expectations the Federal Reserve will wind down its stimulus.

The yen posted its biggest percentage loss against both the dollar and euro in two weeks after a newspaper report indicated Japan's government may cut corporate taxes.

The dollar was last up 1.3 percent at 98.17 yen. Only last week the dollar was at a seven-week low against the yen.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs on Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector would generate faster growth in the second half of the year.

On above-average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 27/32 in price to yield 2.721 percent, up from 10 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield was just over 3 basis points from a two-year high of 2.755 percent on July 8.

Thirty-year bonds shed 1-10/32 in price to yield 3.758 percent, up 7.5 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year yield traded at a two-year high of 3.793 percent on July 10.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, weighed down by better U.S. consumer spending data and after top market India hiked its import duty on gold to a record 10 percent.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,322.40 by 1814 GMT.

U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled down $13.70 at $1,320.50 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper touched its highest level in more than nine weeks on Tuesday as further signals that supply in China was tighter than expected prompted investors to buy, but gains were capped by a firm dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,275 a tonne, up from a close of $7,251 on Monday. It earlier hit $7,354.75, its highest since June 7.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose for the third session in a row on Tuesday amid worries over supplies from OPEC nations Libya and Iraq.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures for September delivery rose 85 cents to settle at $109.82 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $110.06, its highest since it hit a four-month high of $110.09 on Aug. 2

For a full report, double click on