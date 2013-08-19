-----------------------(06:29 / 2029 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,112.53 -1.33 NZSX 50 4,503.22 -10.66
DJIA 15,010.74 -70.73 Nikkei 13,758.13 +108.02
NASDAQ 3,589.09 -13.69 FTSE 6,465.73 -34.26
S&P 500 1,646.06 -9.77 Hang Seng 22,463.70 -54.11
SPI 200 Fut 5,072.00 -16.00 CRB Index 293.07 +0.57
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.052 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 2.880 +0.055
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.690 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.897 +0.049
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9114 0.9202 NZD US$ 0.8066 0.8133
EUR US$ 1.3338 1.3324 Yen US$ 97.57 97.71
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1365.00 Silver (Lon) 23.230
Gold (NY) 1375.90 Light Crude 106.98
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of
the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session as
investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected
slowing by the Federal Reserve of its stimulus.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average was down 72.42 points, or 0.48
percent, at 15,009.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 9.93 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,645.90. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 13.69 points, or 0.38 percent,
at 3,589.09.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - A drop in major mining stocks pushed Britain's
benchmark share index lower on Monday, while persistent concerns
about an expected reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus also
weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent,
or 34.26 points, at 6,465.73 points, continuing a pull-back that
saw it dip 1.3 percent last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as
investors found buying opportunities in oil companies on rising
oil futures, but trading was subdued as the market was focused
on the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting
this week for more cues on when it will likely start tapering
the stimulus.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 13,758.13
in choppy trade after falling to as low as 13,589.78 earlier.
The Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,149.13.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower
on Tuesday following further falls on Wall Street, with
investors looking to a raft of corporate earnings and further
insights from the country's central bank.
Local share price index futures slipped 0.8 percent
to 5,071.0, a 41.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished flat on Monday,
dropping 1.4 points to 5,112.5.
Investors will be looking to annual results by global miner
BHP Billiton , which reports late in the day, as
well as trading updates from National Australia Bank,
Australia's largest bank by assets.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will also release minutes of
its latest policy meeting, where it cut interest rates a quarter
of a point to a record low.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen
and edged higher versus the dollar on Monday, boosted by
comments from the Bundesbank which suggested that the European
Central Bank's low interest rate pledge last month was not set
in stone and would depend on the medium-term outlook for
inflation.
In early afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.1 percent to
$1.3314, within sight of the $1.3400 level it touched on
Aug. 8, the highest since June 19, according to Reuters data.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 130.37 yen
. It hit a peak of 131.03 yen, the euro's highest since
August 5.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
two-year highs on Monday, extending weakness after their worst
week in two months, as investors worried about the effect on the
market if the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program
next month.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yields rose as
high as 2.90 percent, also the highest since July 2011. They are
up from around 2.60 percent a week ago and from 1.60 percent at
the beginning of May.
Thirty-year bonds yields jumped to 3.91 percent,
the highest since August 2011. They have risen from 3.60 percent
a week ago and from around 2.80 percent at the beginning of May.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold fell on Monday, after hitting two-month highs
earlier in the day, as bond yields rose, signalling that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could be moving closer to reducing monetary
stimulus next month.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,367.29 an ounce by
1450 GMT, having earlier hit a two-month peak of $1,384.10. U.S.
gold futures for December delivery were down quarter of a
percent at $1,367.50.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices slipped on Monday, hit by uncertainty
about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could ease back on stimulus
that has helped fuel gains in commodities in recent years.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 1.3 percent weaker at $7,305 a tonne, as some investors
booked profits after the market gained 1.7 percent last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices ended the day slightly lower in
lackluster trading on Monday as light profit-taking pressured
prices but unrest in Egypt and the loss of Libyan oil exports
put a floor under them.
Brent crude oil futures for October delivery settled
50 cents lower at $109.90 per barrel after trading as high as
$111. Brent rose to a four-month high of $111.53 on Aug. 15.
U.S. crude oil futures for September settled 36 cents
lower at $107.10 per barrel. The September contract expires at
the end of trading on Tuesday. October oil futures ended
the day 43 cents lower at $106.86.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -