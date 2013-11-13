-----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,319.18 -73.92 NZSX 50 4,918.66 +2.99 DJIA 15,743.93 -6.74 Nikkei 14,567.16 -21.52 NASDAQ 3,939.40 +19.48 FTSE 6,630.00 -96.79 S&P 500 1,771.82 +4.13 Hang Seng 22,463.83 -437.58 SPI 200 Fut 5,324.00 -12.00 TRJCRB Index 273.91 +0.48 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.228 -0.035 US 10 YR Bond 2.731 -0.037 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.785 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.835 -0.020 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9320 0.9293 NZD US$ 0.8251 0.8223 EUR US$ 1.3445 1.3435 Yen US$ 99.35 99.56 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1272.50 Silver (Lon) 20.700 Gold (NY) 1267.61 Light Crude 94.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its stimulus hurt the appeal of equities. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.19 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,681.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,764.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,916.68. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index had its worst one-day fall since mid-August on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks and the possibility the Bank of England may raise interest rates earlier than forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.4 percent, or 96.79 points, at 6,630.00 points - marking its biggest one-day fall since declining 1.6 percent on Aug. 15. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated from a three-week high on Wednesday as concerns about an imminent turn in U.S. monetary policy dented risk appetite, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group outperformed after raising its earnings forecast. The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 14,567.16 in choppy trade after moving in and out of positive territory earlier. The index rose to as high as 14,599.53 in the morning, the highest since Oct 23. The Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,204.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro reversed earlier losses and rose to a four-day peak against the dollar on Wednesday in mostly technical trading. The euro was last at $1.3461, up 0.2 percent, after bouncing off minor trendline support around $1.3390. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as investors prepared for a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes, the second leg of the Treasury's $70 billion quarterly refunding this week. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.737 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.833 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold rose on Wednesday, snapping a four-day fall, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials gave mixed signals on the timing for rolling back monetary stimulus and the dollar stabilised. Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,274.10 an ounce by 1458 GMT. It was still not far from a four-week low hit on Tuesday, when it fell as much as 1.7 percent to $1,260.89, its lowest since Oct. 15. Comex gold futures for December edged up $1.60 to $1,272.70 an ounce. Traders also said that there has been some unwinding of futures positions as participants prepare to roll over to the next trading month of February. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months on Wednesday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of a retreat from monetary stimulus next month and a Chinese policy meeting disappointed investors. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 2 percent at $6,980 a tonne, after touching a low of $6,956, the weakest since Aug. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic climbed more than $1 on Wednesday as support from Libyan supply outages offset forecasts of a rise in U.S. stockpiles and uncertainty over how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce monetary stimulus. Brent crude rose $1.40 to $107.21 cents a barrel by 11:10 a.m. EST (1610 GMT), and hit an earlier high of $107.31. U.S. crude rose $1.41 to $94.45. The U.S. contract fell more than $2 a barrel Tuesday to a four-and-a-half-month low. For a full report, double click on - - - -