Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,319.18 -73.92 NZSX 50 4,918.66 +2.99
DJIA 15,771.26 +20.59 Nikkei 14,567.16 -21.52
NASDAQ 3,947.75 +27.82 FTSE 6,630.00 -96.79
S&P 500 1,775.29 +7.60 Hang Seng 22,463.83 -437.58
SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 273.49 +0.06
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.228 -0.035 US 10 YR Bond 2.722 -0.046
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.765 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 3.825 -0.030
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9330 0.9293 NZD US$ 0.8262 0.8223
EUR US$ 1.3463 1.3435 Yen US$ 99.37 99.56
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1272.50 Silver (Lon) 20.700
Gold (NY) 1267.61 Light Crude 93.86
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500's
advance led by Macy's after stronger-than-expected quarterly
sales and earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.86 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 15,767.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,774.45. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.52 points, or 0.68
percent, at 3,946.43.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index had its worst
one-day fall since mid-August on Wednesday, weighed down by
weaker financial stocks and the possibility the Bank of England
may raise interest rates earlier than forecast.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.4
percent, or 96.79 points, at 6,630.00 points - marking its
biggest one-day fall since declining 1.6 percent on Aug. 15.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated from a three-week high on
Wednesday as concerns about an imminent turn in U.S. monetary
policy dented risk appetite, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group outperformed after raising its earnings forecast.
The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 14,567.16 in
choppy trade after moving in and out of positive territory
earlier. The index rose to as high as 14,599.53 in the morning,
the highest since Oct 23.
The Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,204.19.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on
Thursday, mirroring a rise on Wall Street on
better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings.
Australia's share price index futures shed 0.1
percent to 5,329.0, but that was still a 9.8-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The
benchmark fell 1.4 percent in the last session, the biggest
one-day percentage drop since Sept. 30.
Graincorp and James Hardie Industries are
due to release results.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro reversed earlier losses and rose to a
four-day peak against the dollar on Wednesday in mostly
technical trading.
The euro was last at $1.3461, up 0.2 percent, after bouncing
off minor trendline support around $1.3390.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as
investors prepared for a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes,
the second leg of the Treasury's $70 billion quarterly refunding
this week.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were
up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.737 percent, down 3 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was 12/32 higher in price with
a yield of 3.833 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Spot gold held steady Wednesday, supported by a
drop in the dollar and bargain hunting with prices near a
one-month low, and looked on track to snap a four-day fall.
Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,268.81 an ounce by
1:37 p.m.
U.S. Comex gold futures GCZ3 for December delivery
underperformed spot gold, were down $2.80 at $1,268.30 an ounce.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months
on Wednesday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the
prospect of a retreat from monetary stimulus next month and a
Chinese policy meeting disappointed investors.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 2 percent at $6,980 a tonne, after touching a low of
$6,956, the weakest since Aug. 7.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic climbed
more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as support from Libyan
supply outages offset forecasts for increases in U.S.
stockpiles.
Brent crude rose $1.18 a barrel to $106.99 by 1:17
p.m. EST (1817 GMT), and earlier reached $107.31. U.S. crude
rose $1.23 to $94.27. The U.S. contract fell more than $2
a barrel Tuesday to a 4-1/2-month low.
