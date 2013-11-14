-----------------------(07:17 / 1817 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,355.43 +36.25 NZSX 50 4,927.18 +8.52
DJIA 15,863.34 +41.71 Nikkei 14,876.41 +309.25
NASDAQ 3,963.88 -1.70 FTSE 6,666.13 +36.13
S&P 500 1,788.55 +6.55 Hang Seng 22,649.15 +185.32
SPI 200 Fut 5,363.00 -2.00 TRJCRB Index 274.20 +0.71
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 4.161 -0.048 US 10 YR Bond 2.711 -0.039
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.750 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.807 -0.023
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9322 0.9346 NZD US$ 0.8284 0.8288
EUR US$ 1.3461 1.3465 Yen US$ 99.95 99.65
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1286.00 Silver (Lon) 20.780
Gold (NY) 1278.61 Light Crude 94.05
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P indexes climbed to fresh highs
Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen
told a Senate committee that the Fed's accommodative policies
would continue as long as the economy remains fragile.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.95 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 15,864.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,788.85. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.27 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,963.30.
LONDON - Britain's top shares rebounded on Thursday, led
higher by energy stocks after the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen
eased worries the U.S. central bank may start scaling back its
stimulus programme this year.
The FTSE 100 closed up 36.13 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,666.13. It had fallen sharply on Wednesday after the Bank
of England gave a stronger forecast for the UK economy, bringing
forward expectations of when interest rates will rise and
sending sterling higher, hitting exporters.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average jumped 2.1 percent to a
near six-month closing high on Thursday, helped by dovish
comments from Federal Reserve vice chair Janet Yellen and data
showing the Japanese economy notched up its fourth straight
quarter of growth.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 309.25 points to
14,876.41, its highest close since May 22. It is up 43 percent
this year.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar pared its gains against the euro on
Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman nominee Janet Yellen
defended the U.S. central bank's stimulus to spur growth.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3463 after
climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497 earlier in the global
trading day. It recovered much of the losses from the session
low $1.3417 as Yellen spoke.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as
views from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen at her Senate
panel hearing on her nomination to head the U.S. central bank
were perceived as bond friendly, stoking bids for government
debt.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were 13/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.702
percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds were up 27/32 after gaining
more than 1 point. Their yield fell to 3.779 percent, down 5
basis points from Wednesday's close.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday, extending its gains into a
second session after the nominee for Federal Reserve chairman,
Janet Yellen, defended the U.S. central bank's bold steps to
spur growth, suggesting the massive bond-buying stimulus will
continue.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,288.60 an ounce by
12:37 p.m. EST (1737 GMT), after snapping a four-day losing
streak on Wednesday with a gain of nearly 1 percent.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $20
at $1,288.40 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish in
line with its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper ended little changed on Thursday, near a
three-month low, pressured by uncertainty over the timing of a
scale-back in U.S. monetary stimulus, growing supply and poor
economic data from Europe.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $6,992 a tonne, up marginally from $6,980 on Wednesday, after
hitting an intra-day low of $6,940, its lowest since Aug. 7.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on
Thursday, and U.S. crude pared sharp losses on signs the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep stimulus measures in place.
Brent for December delivery traded up $1.56 to
$108.68 a barrel at 1:01 p.m. EST (1801 GMT), breaking above its
200-day moving average for the first time in almost two weeks.
The contract has rallied by more than 5 percent since hitting a
4-month low near $103 a barrel last week, supported by the
supply outages in Libya.
U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $94.21 a barrel, after
settling up by 84 cents on Wednesday.
