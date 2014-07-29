(Add Australian stock market trend, update numbers) -----------------------(07:17 / 2117 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,588.44 +11.05 NZSX 50 5,165.56 -21.59 DJIA 16,912.11 -70.48 Nikkei 0,000.00 +0.00 NASDAQ 4,442.70 -2.21 FTSE 6,807.75 +19.68 S&P 500 1,969.95 -8.96 Hang Seng 24,640.53 +211.90 SPI 200 Fut 5,538.00 -1.00 TRJCRB Index 296.64 -1.67 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.432 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 2.462 -0.029 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.240 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 3.227 -0.036 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9377 0.9395 NZD US$ 0.8502 0.8512 EUR US$ 1.3409 1.3428 Yen US$ 102.09 101.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1299.25 Silver (Lon) 20.640 Gold (NY) 1303.99 Light Crude 101.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment and pressured transportation stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.16 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,912.43, the S&P 500 lost 8.93 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,969.98, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.21 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,442.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged up on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook comments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Tokyo shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and robust earnings from blue chips like Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, suggesting some sectors were weathering the impact of a recent sales tax hike. The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its highest close since late January. The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to 46.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to have a cautious start on Wednesday, following a decline on Wall Street. Yet, natural resources stocks could offset losses as global miner BHP Billiton gained 0.3 percent in its U.S. ADRs. Australia's share price index futures were steady at 5,538.0, though it was a 50.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark closed little changed in the last session. Newly listed Genworth Mortgage Insurance is due to report its first earnings results. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar hit fresh eight-month highs against the euro on Tuesday and advanced against the yen and Swiss franc on expectations for positive U.S. economic data and a potentially more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. The euro was last down 0.22 percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.3410, slightly above a fresh eight-month low of $1.3402. The dollar was last up 0.27 percent against the Japanese yen at 102.12, just under an earlier three-week high of 102.15. The dollar was up 0.32 percent against the Swiss franc to trade at 0.9069 franc, just below an earlier five-month high of 0.9074 franc. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday after a new sale of five-year notes saw solid demand, and the U.S. yield curve flattened to five-year lows ahead of a busy data calendar and Federal Reserve meeting statement. Thirty-year bond yields fell as low as 3.22 percent, the lowest since June 7 of last year. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold turned lower on Tuesday as uncertainty before a Federal Reserve policy meeting and key U.S. data later this week pulled the metal back from a one-week high hit on the back of violence in the Middle East and Ukraine. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,297.40 an ounce at 1429 GMT, having peaked at $1,312.10. U.S. gold was down $5.20 at $1,298.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices slipped on Tuesday, as prospects of growing supplies overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the global economy, and zinc retreated after hovering near three-year highs on expectations of a tightening market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed down 0.56 percent at $7,080 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with U.S. crude leading the decline as a refinery fire in Kansas curbed demand for benchmark WTI, while concerns over possible export disruptions stemmed losses for global marker Brent. Brent crude was down 20 cents at $107.37 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT) after swinging between $107.13 and$108.05 earlier in the session. U.S. crude dropped $1 to $100.67 a barrel after touching an intraday low of $100.37, the lowest since mid-July. For a full report, double click on - - - -