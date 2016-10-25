(Corrects to remove bold text)
Oct 26 -
----------------------------------------------------------------
Snapshot at: 07:26 / 2026 GMT
Stock Markets NetChng
NetChng
S&P/ASX 200 5,442.83 +34.34 NZSX 50 7,002.87 +44.47
DJIA 18,181.77 -41.26 Nikkei 17,365.25 +130.83
NASDAQ 5,284.28 -25.55 FTSE 7,017.64 +31.24
S&P 500 2,143.20 -8.13 Hang Seng 23,565.11 -38.97
SPI 200 Fut 5,414.00 -9.00 STI 2,854.05 -2.63
SSEC 3,132.08 +3.84
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds NetChg NetChg
AU 10 YR Bond 2.284 -0.002 US 10 YR Bond 1.758 -0.005
NZ 10 YR Bond 2.620 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.499 -0.017
----------------------------------------------------------------
Currencies 1700GMT 1700GMT
AUD US$ 0.7646 0.7624 NZD US$ 0.7159 0.7146
EUR US$ 1.0894 1.0875 Yen US$ 104.21 104.45
----------------------------------------------------------------
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1,269.40 Silver (Lon) 17.79
Gold (NY) 1,264.06 Light Crude 49.77
TRJCRB Index 189.32 -0.12
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped from two-week highs on
Tuesday as results and forecasts from companies in various
sectors, including housing and consumer products, failed to live
up to expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.14 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 18,169.89, the S&P 500 lost 8.13
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,143.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,283.40.
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed on Tuesday,
boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American AAL.L
leading the market higher after a production update, though a
slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap stocks.
Anglo American shares were up 4.6 percent, taking its
year-to-date gains to more than 270 percent and making it the
top performing stock on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
and Europe's STOXX 600 this year.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose to a six-month high on Tuesday
as a weaker yen lifted hopes that exporters' earnings will
recover, while Kyushu Railway Co 9142.T jumped 15 percent in its
market debut.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent
to 17,365.25, the highest closing level since April 25.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on
Wednesday due to a negative lead from Wall Street and a fall in
the oil price.
Local share price index futures fell by 12 points
to 5411, trading at a 0.6 percent discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 benchmark. Australian shares had ended
higher on Tuesday, tracking a gain in Wall Street helped by
strong corporate earnings.
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar slipped from a nearly
eight-month high against the euro and a roughly three-month peak
against the yen on Tuesday after comments from Bank of England
(BoE) Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on expectations for more
monetary stimulus in Europe.
The euro was last up 0.09 percent against the dollar
at $1.0890, recovering from a roughly 0.3 percent loss earlier
in the session that had taken the currency to a nearly
eight-month low of $1.0851.
The dollar was last flat against the yen at 104.17
yen after hitting a roughly three-month high of 104.87 yen in
morning U.S. trading. The dollar remained up slightly against
the Swiss franc at 0.9943 franc, but off a nearly
eight-month high of 0.9998 touched earlier.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on
Tuesday following a decline in U.S. consumer confidence this
month, although the outlook on yields remained upbeat as
investors become increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in December.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.756 percent, down from 1.763
percent late on Monday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields
hit a one-week peak at 1.788 percent.
Following the auction, the yield gap between U.S. 2-year and
U.S. 10-year notes narrowed to 89.80 basis points
.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose to an almost three-week high on Tuesday
as the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs and physical
demand rose before India's late-October festival season.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,275.11 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), after rising to $1276.67, the highest
since Oct. 5.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper prices rose to their highest in more than a
week on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and talk of further fiscal
stimulus by top consumer China fuelled buying of commodities.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 2.1 percent at $4,735 a tonne from an earlier $4,754.5, its
highest since Oct. 13.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday,
with U.S. crude breaking below $50 per barrel for a second
straight day ahead of weekly data that could show a build in
domestic inventories.
Brent crude futures settled down 67 cents, or 1.3
percent, at $50.79 a barrel. In post-settlement trade, it got
down to as low as $50.56.
