(Corrects to remove bold text) Oct 26 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- Snapshot at: 07:26 / 2026 GMT Stock Markets NetChng NetChng S&P/ASX 200 5,442.83 +34.34 NZSX 50 7,002.87 +44.47 DJIA 18,181.77 -41.26 Nikkei 17,365.25 +130.83 NASDAQ 5,284.28 -25.55 FTSE 7,017.64 +31.24 S&P 500 2,143.20 -8.13 Hang Seng 23,565.11 -38.97 SPI 200 Fut 5,414.00 -9.00 STI 2,854.05 -2.63 SSEC 3,132.08 +3.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds NetChg NetChg AU 10 YR Bond 2.284 -0.002 US 10 YR Bond 1.758 -0.005 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.620 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.499 -0.017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Currencies 1700GMT 1700GMT AUD US$ 0.7646 0.7624 NZD US$ 0.7159 0.7146 EUR US$ 1.0894 1.0875 Yen US$ 104.21 104.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Commodities Gold (Lon) 1,269.40 Silver (Lon) 17.79 Gold (NY) 1,264.06 Light Crude 49.77 TRJCRB Index 189.32 -0.12 Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped from two-week highs on Tuesday as results and forecasts from companies in various sectors, including housing and consumer products, failed to live up to expectations. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.14 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,169.89, the S&P 500 lost 8.13 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,143.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,283.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American AAL.L leading the market higher after a production update, though a slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap stocks. Anglo American shares were up 4.6 percent, taking its year-to-date gains to more than 270 percent and making it the top performing stock on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index and Europe's STOXX 600 this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose to a six-month high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted hopes that exporters' earnings will recover, while Kyushu Railway Co 9142.T jumped 15 percent in its market debut. The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 17,365.25, the highest closing level since April 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday due to a negative lead from Wall Street and a fall in the oil price. Local share price index futures fell by 12 points to 5411, trading at a 0.6 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 benchmark. Australian shares had ended higher on Tuesday, tracking a gain in Wall Street helped by strong corporate earnings. ---- FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar slipped from a nearly eight-month high against the euro and a roughly three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday after comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on expectations for more monetary stimulus in Europe. The euro was last up 0.09 percent against the dollar at $1.0890, recovering from a roughly 0.3 percent loss earlier in the session that had taken the currency to a nearly eight-month low of $1.0851. The dollar was last flat against the yen at 104.17 yen after hitting a roughly three-month high of 104.87 yen in morning U.S. trading. The dollar remained up slightly against the Swiss franc at 0.9943 franc, but off a nearly eight-month high of 0.9998 touched earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday following a decline in U.S. consumer confidence this month, although the outlook on yields remained upbeat as investors become increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. In late trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price, yielding 1.756 percent, down from 1.763 percent late on Monday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit a one-week peak at 1.788 percent. Following the auction, the yield gap between U.S. 2-year and U.S. 10-year notes narrowed to 89.80 basis points . For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to an almost three-week high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs and physical demand rose before India's late-October festival season. Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,275.11 an ounce by 3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), after rising to $1276.67, the highest since Oct. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and talk of further fiscal stimulus by top consumer China fuelled buying of commodities. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 2.1 percent at $4,735 a tonne from an earlier $4,754.5, its highest since Oct. 13. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with U.S. crude breaking below $50 per barrel for a second straight day ahead of weekly data that could show a build in domestic inventories. Brent crude futures settled down 67 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $50.79 a barrel. In post-settlement trade, it got down to as low as $50.56. For a full report, double click on - - - -