-----------------------(07:19 / 1919 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,325.84 +12.95 NZSX 50 3,722.18 +28.64 DJIA 13,306.64 +14.64 Nikkei 8,871.65 +191.08 NASDAQ 3,136.42 +0.61 FTSE 5,794.80 +17.46 S&P 500 1,437.92 +5.80 Hang Seng 19,802.16 +592.86 SPI 200 Fut 4,349.00 +18.00 CRB Index 311.67 +2.78 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.105 -0.013 US 10 YR Bond 1.668 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.668 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.821 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0380 1.0322 NZD US$ 0.8114 0.8030 EUR US$ 1.2807 1.2636 Yen US$ 78.21 78.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1728.00 Silver (Lon) 32.220 Gold (NY) 1736.00 Light Crude 96.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,136.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in miners and financials outpaced falls in defensives as Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, extending the previous session's propitious gains, as the risk-on trade prevailed after weak U.S. jobs data heightened the prospects for more economic stimulus. London's blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or 0.3 percent, at 5,794.80, having added 2.1 percent on Thursday after ECB president Mario Draghi sparked a risk-on trade frenzy when he announced the launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months, after the European Central Bank outlined its bond buying scheme in an attempt to draw a line under the region's debt crisis. The Nikkei advanced 191.08 points to 8,871.65, breaking above its 75-day moving average at 8,773.26 but failing to push through resistance at 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar dropped to a near four-month low against the euro on Friday after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs for August reinforced the view the Federal Reserve will inject more stimulus into the sluggish economy. The euro rose as high as $1.2814 against the dollar, its strongest since late May, knocking out reported option barriers at $1.2660 and $1.2700. It last traded at $1.2811, up 1.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond buying program when it meets next week, though price gains were capped as some investors remained skeptical. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields initially dropped as low as 1.59 percent, down from around 1.73 percent before the data was released. They later rose back to 1.67 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold shot up 2 percent on Friday for the second time in two weeks, hitting six-month highs as a tepid U.S. jobs report strengthened expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ended the day up 2.06 percent at $1,736 per ounce, having touched its highest level since February. Copper also rallied while the dollar dived more than 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose to a near four-month peak on Friday, driven by stimulus hopes in the United States, China's approval of a multibillion dollar infrastructure program and the European Central Bank's plan to stem the region's three-year-old debt crisis. COMEX copper for December delivery shot up 12.85 cents, or 3.65 percent, to settle at $3.6450 per lb, its highest level on a closing basis since May 11. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand. Brent October crude rose 76 cents to settle at $114.25 a barrel, having swung between $112.34 and $114.65. U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - -