-----------------------(07:21 / 1821 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,543.07 +2.07 NZSX 50 4,004.26 +16.10
DJIA 13,111.01 -234.88 Nikkei 9,014.25 +3.54
NASDAQ 2,989.58 -27.38 FTSE 5,797.91 -85.00
S&P 500 1,413.03 -20.79 Hang Seng 21,697.55 +145.79
SPI 200 Fut 4,490.00 -42.00 CRB Index 299.35 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.122 -0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.757 -0.058
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.633 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.909 -0.063
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0246 1.0310 NZD US$ 0.8112 0.8164
EUR US$ 1.2969 1.3037 Yen US$ 79.83 79.85
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1711.00 Silver (Lon) 31.710
Gold (NY) 1728.29 Light Crude 86.31
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Tuesday as a
sluggish economy caught up with some of the world's biggest
multinationals, hitting their earnings and adding to fears about
weak global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 227.36 points,
or 1.70 percent, to 13,118.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 19.40 points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,414.42. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.72 points, or 0.72
percent, to 2,995.24.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell for a third session
on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over weak earnings and the
euro zone crisis after a failed attempt last week to break
through technical resistance levels.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 posted its biggest one-day
drop in nearly a month, bringing the index to its lowest levels
in a week and wiping out last week's 1.8 percent rise.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to mark its
seventh straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since
July 2011, after an increasingly soft yen continued to fuel
exporters' gains.
The Nikkei inched up 3.5 points to 9,014.25 after rising as
much as 9,075.58, a four-week high.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro plunged versus the yen and hit a
one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about a
global economic slowdown and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs
spurred broad-based risk aversion.
The euro fell as low as $1.2950 , its lowest since
Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day.
The currency remains within the $1.28 to $1.3170 range it has
traded in since mid-September.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, as
strong results in a sale of two-year government debt underscored
worries about the faltering global economy and its effects on
corporate earnings.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
17/32 higher in price to yield 1.757 percent, down from 1.82
percent late Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday, tumbling below
technical support and hovering just above $1,700 an ounce,
pressured by economic worries that slammed equities and
commodities and lifted the dollar.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,708.84 an ounce
by 1618 GMT. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December
delivery were down $16.20 an ounce at $1,710.20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper slid to a six-week low on Tuesday, giving up
more gains from its September rally, as a strong dollar, renewed
worries over Spain's sovereign debt and a lack of robust demand
from China knocked investor risk appetite.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,831 a tonne, down from $7,953 at the close on
Monday. Earlier it dropped to an intraday low of $7,807.75, its
weakest point since Sept. 7. Aluminium, lead, zinc, tin and
nickel also hit their lowest in more than a month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell sharply on Tuesday as concerns about
slowing global economic growth, Europe's ongoing debt crisis and
weak outlooks from corporations reporting earnings pressured oil
and equities markets.
Brent December crude fell $1.81 to $107.63 a barrel
by 1652 GMT. U.S. December crude was down $2.55 at $86.10
a barrel, having fallen to $85.69, the lowest since mid-July.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -