-----------------------(07:26 / 1826 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,516.46 +31.66 NZSX 50 3,943.10 +15.43 DJIA 12,973.33 -272.35 Nikkei 8,972.89 -2.26 NASDAQ 2,946.97 -64.96 FTSE 5,791.63 -93.27 S&P 500 1,400.28 -28.11 Hang Seng 22,099.85 +155.42 SPI 200 Fut 4,463.00 -33.00 CRB Index 292.20 -5.05 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.122 -0.080 US 10 YR Bond 1.627 -0.124 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.558 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.816 -0.106 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0406 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8255 0.8293 EUR US$ 1.2762 1.2861 Yen US$ 79.91 80.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1715.25 Silver (Lon) 32.140 Gold (NY) 1715.34 Light Crude 85.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop since June, as investors shifted their focus to a looming fiscal showdown in Congress after President Barack Obama's re-election. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 329.86 points, or 2.49 percent, at 12,915.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 36.03 points, or 2.52 percent, at 1,392.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 76.72 points, or 2.55 percent, at 2,935.21. The S&P 500 also below the key 1,400 level for the first time since Sept. 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S. swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled quickly. London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4 percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against Republican candidate Mitt Romney. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday, with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after they cut their earnings forecast less than feared and as the market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama. The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent, to 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent at the start of the afternoon session as the expectations of an Obama victory gathered momentum. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-month high against major currencies on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to U.S. fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election, bolstering the appeal of the safe-haven U.S. currency. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 80.812, having hit as high as 80.924, its highest since Sept. 7. The euro fell as low as $1.2734 on Reuters data, a two-month low, hurt by grim economic forecasts for the euro zone and continued sovereign debt-related worries in Greece and Spain. It was last at $1.2761, down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, it lost 1.1 percent to 101.87 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy. Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point, its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold's rally to two week highs after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election fizzled out on Wednesday, with the dollar seen as a safe-haven as investor focus shifted quickly to U.S. fiscal woes. Rallying with world shares, gold jumped to around $1,731 an ounce, its strongest since Oct 23, but later lost traction as the dollar built momentum to last stand at $1,713.14 at 1530 GMT, down 0.1 percent on the day. U.S. gold for December was down 60 cents at $1,714.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday as investors switched focus from the outcome of the U.S. election to a weak European economy, a Greek austerity vote and the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,610 from Tuesday's close of $7,700. It earlier fell to its lowest since early September at $7,563.25 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell 3 percent on Wednesday as problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama. Front-month Brent futures traded down $3.67 to $107.40 a barrel 12:27 p.m. EST (1727 GMT). U.S. crude led the oil complex lower, down more than 4 percent, down $3.67 to $85.04 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -