Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,516.46 +31.66 NZSX 50 3,943.10 +15.43
DJIA 12,973.33 -272.35 Nikkei 8,972.89 -2.26
NASDAQ 2,946.97 -64.96 FTSE 5,791.63 -93.27
S&P 500 1,400.28 -28.11 Hang Seng 22,099.85 +155.42
SPI 200 Fut 4,463.00 -33.00 CRB Index 292.20 -5.05
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.122 -0.080 US 10 YR Bond 1.627 -0.124
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.558 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.816 -0.106
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0406 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8255 0.8293
EUR US$ 1.2762 1.2861 Yen US$ 79.91 80.08
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1715.25 Silver (Lon) 32.140
Gold (NY) 1715.34 Light Crude 85.20
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop
since June, as investors shifted their focus to a looming fiscal
showdown in Congress after President Barack Obama's re-election.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 329.86
points, or 2.49 percent, at 12,915.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 36.03 points, or 2.52 percent, at
1,392.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 76.72
points, or 2.55 percent, at 2,935.21. The S&P 500 also below the
key 1,400 level for the first time since Sept. 4.
LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on
Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S.
swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had
been settled quickly.
London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6
percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4
percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against
Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday,
with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after
they cut their earnings forecast less than feared and as the
market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent,
to 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent at the start of
the afternoon session as the expectations of an Obama victory
gathered momentum.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-month high against major
currencies on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to U.S.
fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election,
bolstering the appeal of the safe-haven U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket
of currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 80.812, having hit as
high as 80.924, its highest since Sept. 7.
The euro fell as low as $1.2734 on Reuters data, a
two-month low, hurt by grim economic forecasts for the euro zone
and continued sovereign debt-related worries in Greece and
Spain. It was last at $1.2761, down 0.4 percent.
Against the yen, it lost 1.1 percent to 101.87 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after
President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported
expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative,
bond-friendly monetary policy.
Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago,
the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point,
its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold's rally to two week highs after U.S. President
Barack Obama's re-election fizzled out on Wednesday, with the
dollar seen as a safe-haven as investor focus shifted quickly to
U.S. fiscal woes.
Rallying with world shares, gold jumped to around
$1,731 an ounce, its strongest since Oct 23, but later lost
traction as the dollar built momentum to last stand at $1,713.14
at 1530 GMT, down 0.1 percent on the day. U.S. gold for December
was down 60 cents at $1,714.40.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday as
investors switched focus from the outcome of the U.S. election
to a weak European economy, a Greek austerity vote and the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,610 from Tuesday's close of $7,700. It earlier fell
to its lowest since early September at $7,563.25 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell 3 percent on Wednesday as problems
facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened
investor sentiment a day after the re-election of President
Barack Obama.
Front-month Brent futures traded down $3.67 to
$107.40 a barrel 12:27 p.m. EST (1727 GMT). U.S. crude
led the oil complex lower, down more than 4 percent, down $3.67
to $85.04 a barrel.
