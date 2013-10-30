----------------------(07:07 / 1807 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,430.85 +15.33 NZSX 50 4,868.08 +15.49 DJIA 15,686.84 +6.49 Nikkei 14,502.35 +176.37 NASDAQ 3,945.83 -6.51 FTSE 6,777.70 +2.97 S&P 500 1,770.13 -1.82 Hang Seng 23,304.02 +457.48 SPI 200 Fut 5,413.00 -6.00 TRJCRB Index 280.07 -0.57 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.971 +0.002 US 10 YR Bond 2.507 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.500 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.623 +0.002 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9482 0.9494 NZD US$ 0.8235 0.8263 EUR US$ 1.3748 1.3743 Yen US$ 98.33 98.18 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1354.75 Silver (Lon) 22.740 Gold (NY) 1343.69 Light Crude 96.79 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, following a string of four sessions of gains and before the release of the Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and its ultra-loose money policy. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.33 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,659.02, the S&P 500 lost 3.92 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,768.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.971 points or 0.28 percent, to 3,941.367. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares edged to a new five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by good earnings from the likes of Next but suffering in later trade from profit taking ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. The FTSE 100 closed up 2.97 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,777.70 points, eking out its fifth successive day of gains and hitting its highest levels since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares climbed to a one-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy money policy for at least the next few months. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,502.35, the highest closing level since Oct. 22. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,204.50, with trading volume hitting a 5-1/2-week high of 3.11 billion shares. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar erased its losses against the euro and rose against the yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month to support the economy, a decision that was widely expected. The euro fell to a session low of $1.3726, according to Reuters data, compared with $1.3774 before the Fed statement. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains to trade lower after the Federal Reserve concluded a two-day meeting with a statement that some analysts said was more hawkish than expected. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes trimmed gains to trade 2/32 lower, yielding 2.514 percent. The 30-year bond, which had been trading higher before the Fed statement, dropped 7/32 in price to yield 3.633 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold gained around one percent on Wednesday after weak U.S. jobs data supported the view that the Federal Reserve would signal plans later in the day to keep its stimulus intact for months. Spot gold rose as much as 1.2 percent to a session high of $1,359.16 an ounce earlier and was up 0.8 percent at $1,353.76 by 1505 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose to its highest level in a week on Wednesday, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will prolong its stimulus programme to aid recovery in the world's largest economy. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up more than 1 percent at $7,298 a tonne, from a close of $7,200 on Tuesday, but off a peak of $7,299.50 a tonne hit earlier, its highest since Oct. 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large inventory builds, further pressuring the domestic oil's discount to international benchmark Brent. Brent crude for December delivery was trading up 32 cents at $109.33 a barrel by 1714 GMT, after falling 60 cents on Tuesday. It touched an intraday high of $109.65 on Wednesday. U.S. crude was $1.08 per barrel lower at $97.12, having hit an intraday low of $96.86. For a full report, double click on - - - -