-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,061.0 +7.0 NZSX 50 3,442.27 +21.47 DJIA 12,127.95 +26.49 Nikkei 8,492.18 +110.2 NASDAQ 2,778.11 +18.10 FTSE 5,260.19 -60.67 S&P 500 1,285.50 +7.32 Hang Seng 18,408.50 +149.47 SPI 200 Fut 4,060.00 +6.00 CRB Index 270.38 +0.38 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5964 +0.024 US 30 YR Bond 2.655 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2484 1.2489 Yen US$ 78.80 78.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1625.30 Silver (Lon) 28.78 Gold (NY) 1626.8 Light Crude 84.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff as investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis was overshadowed by data showing the U.S. services sector grew slightly faster than expected in May.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.42 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,127.88. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.32 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,285.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.10 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,778.11.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to offset concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,425.80, heading back above its five-day moving average near 8,417, while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 709.33 after falling below the 700-mark to a more than 28-year low on Monday.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are poised to start 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from 5-1/2 month lows reached earlier this week, although worries about Europe, particularly Spain, are likely to keep investors from making big bets.

The Hang Seng index was set to open at 18,349.68. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open flat.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday, having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis.

News that Moody's had downgraded a swathe of German and Austrian banks hardly helped the market's fragile mood.

The single currency retreated from Monday's high of $1.2542 to last trade at $1.2447. Keeping markets wary, the latest business surveys indicated that all of the euro zone's major economies are now in various states of decline.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped for a second day on Tuesday as traders took profits from a recent rally that pushed yields to historic lows late last week.

The 30-year bond led the way down, falling 1-17/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.56 percent late Monday. Bond yields touched a record low of 2.51 percent on Friday after the government reported much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth last month.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday, supported by an uptick in the euro as investors wait for a policy meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day for clues on the next step to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,618.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT.U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery gained 0.3 percent to $1,620.90

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Wednesday, its first trading day this week, benefitting from a weaker dollar as investors looked to the European Central Bank for a possible solution to the euro zone debt crisis which has hurt raw material demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $7,390 a tonne by 0235 GMT, resuming trade after a two-day holiday in the U.K.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.7 percent to 53,860 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, gaining for a second straight session

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude prices dipped a penny in choppy trade on Tuesday, while U.S. crude rose a second day as supportive U.S. data countered pressure from another batch of weak euro zone figures that reinforced concerns about future demand for petroleum.

Brent July crude dipped 1 cent to settle at $98.84 a barrel, having fallen as low as $97.68, nowhere near Monday's 16-month low of $95.63.

U.S. July crude edged up 31 cents to settle at $84.29, falling only to $83.31 intraday, well above Monday's $81.21 low.

