EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.

For the day the Dow Jones industrial average gained 162.57 points, or 1.31 percent, to 12,573.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.25 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,324.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 33.34 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,843.07.

LONDON - Britain's top shares ended higher on Tuesday after another volatile session, recovering from a fall in the afternoon as Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels of the euro era on worries about the impact of its banking bailout.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 41.37 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,473.74.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early trade on Wednesday on Wall Street's overnight advances but gains were limited as investors remain concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its own debt.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,596.36, while the broader Topix stepped up 0.3 percent to 726.78.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rose more than 1 percent overnight, helped by shares of cyclical sectors as crude oil prices halted a three-day losing streak.

The Hang Seng index as well as the China Enterprises index were both expected to open up 0.4 percent. Shares of European retailer Esprit were seen slumping almost 17 percent at the open after its CEO stepped down.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro stayed tethered to a familiar range on Wednesday, with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of an Italian bond sale the next day and a weekend vote in Greece which could determine the future of the euro zone.

Against this backdrop, the euro held steady at $1.2504 , bang in the middle of its 2-year low hit on June 1 at 1.2288 and a three-week high reached on Monday at 1.2672.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors prepared for new sales of longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday, with losses accelerating after a three-year note auction saw relatively weak demand and priced at a concession.

Ten-year notes were last down 24/32 in price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.59 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-15/32 in price to yield 2.78 percent, up from 2.71 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, retaining gains from the previous session as investors stayed nervous over Spain's finance after the country's borrowing costs rose to euro-era highs.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.09 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,610.50.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper prices steadied on Wednesday, as a rise in global equity markets offset concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, where Spanish bond yields hit a record high on Tuesday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell $5.25 to $7,389.75 a tonne by 0103 GMT after dipping 0.3 percent on Tuesday. Prices had jumped 1.7 percent on Monday on a short-lived rally after a bailout package for Spain's banks.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 53,850 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session -- much more than its London counterpart.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil.

Brent crude fell 86 cents to settle at $97.14 a barrel, its fourth straight lower close and the lowest settlement since January 2011.

