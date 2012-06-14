------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,051.0 -15.0 NZSX 50 3,409.26 +27.53
DJIA 12,496.38 -77.42 Nikkei 8,528.51 -59.53
NASDAQ 2,818.61 -24.46 FTSE 5,483.81 +10.07
S&P 500 1,314.88 -9.30 Hang Seng 18,874.38 -152.14
SPI 200 Fut 4,051.00 -15.00 CRB Index 269.29 -1.57
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6114 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.7253 +0.01
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2561 1.2564 Yen US$ 79.40 79.43
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1616.59 Silver (Lon) 28.88
Gold (NY) 1618.0 Light Crude 82.60
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears
ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down Wall
Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend
elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been
treading water through most of the day.
In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70
percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index closed higher on
Wednesday as gains in heavyweight gold-mining companies enabled
the market to outperform rival European bourses, which fell on
persistent worries over the Greek and Spanish debt crises.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 10.07 points,
or 0.2 percent, at 5,483.81 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sagged on Thursday
after U.S. retail data disappointed and investors stayed
cautious ahead of a weekend Greek election that could alter the
fate of the euro zone, as well as a Federal Reserve meeting next
week.
The Nikkei dipped 0.6 percent to 8,536.37 after a Spanish
bank bailout deal failed to dispel concern about a euro zone
debt crisis that could escalate if anti-bailout parties win a
majority in Greece this weekend, potentially setting the country
on the rocky path to a euro zone exit.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on
Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data added to concerns
over the global economy, giving risk-averse investors little
reason to make big bets.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent
while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms was indicated opening 0.5 percent lower
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains
early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a
negative close on Wall Street.
The euro last stood at $1.2574, having risen as high
as $1.2611 on Wednesday as investors trimmed very bearish
positions on the single currency. But a three-notch downgrade of
Spain's credit ratings by Moody's saw the short-covering come to
an abrupt end.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday
after a Treasury sale of new 10-year debt drew strong demand and
weaker-than-expected inflation and consumer spending data
reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economic growth.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
18/32 in price, yielding 1.60 percent, down 6.2 basis points
from late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was up 1-6/32 with a yield of
2.71 percent, down 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Thursday after posting a
fourth straight session of gains in the previous session when
weak U.S. data fuelled expectations for monetary stimulus, and
investors remain nervous before the make-or-break Greek election
on Sunday.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,616.69 an ounce by
0019 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,624.36 hit in the previous
session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
also traded little changed at $1,618.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper prices fell on Thursday as weak retail
sales data from the United States stirred worries over slowing
growth in the world's largest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.2 percent to $7,375 a tonne by 0113 GMT. That put it on track
to post three consecutive sessions of losses, after Monday's 1.7
percent jump on a short-lived rally after a bailout package for
Spain's banks was announced.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK- Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S.
crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as
weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's
finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $97.13 a
barrel, just a cent lower but its fifth consecutive drop and
marking a fresh 16-month low. Brent has fallen 24 percent from
its year high of $128.40 hit in March.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)