Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major
central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of
Greek elections this weekend generate turmoil in financial
markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.38
points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,651.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.22 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,329.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.72 points, or 0.63
percent, to 2,836.33.
LONDON - British blue chips dipped on Thursday, edging down
towards recent six-month lows as a surge in Spanish bond yields
to record highs cast the spotlight back onto the problems in top
trading partner the euro zone.
The FTSE 100 closed down 0.3 percent, or 16.76
points, at 5,467.05, wiping out its gains from earlier in the
week, and just over 200 points above its June 1 trough around
5,230, which was its lowest since late November 2011.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average firmed during
Friday's morning session, but gains on a report that central
banks will take action to prevent a credit squeeze if turmoil
hits the markets was limited by bearish sentiment ahead of the
pivotal Greek election.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,595.88 while the
broader Topix also gained 0.3 percent to 727.88 after
both indexes entered negative territory in early trading.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are seen opening slightly higher
on Friday and poised to post a weekly gain, but turnover is
likely to remain muted ahead of crucial Greek elections at the
weekend.
The Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index
of top locally listed mainland firms were both indicated
to open up 0.6 percent.
Esprit Holdings was set for a 6.3 percent bounce
at the open after plans for a management shake-up took almost a
third off its market value in the past two sessions.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro held firm against the U.S. dollar on
Friday, reflecting hopes of central bank action to counter
potential fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and
after disappointing U.S. economic data.
The euro traded at $1.2628, maintaining Thursday's
0.6 percent gains and edging near a high of $1.2672 hit right at
the beginning of the week in a knee-jerk reaction to the
announcement of a plan to support Spanish banks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as gains in
stocks and the euro dented safe haven appetite, but looming
worries over a Sunday election in Greece could see prices back
up before the weekend.
While the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.24
percent, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded
down 10/32 in price, yielding 1.633 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was flat on Friday after five straight days
of gains, supported by hopes for monetary easing after sluggish
U.S. data, while investors were looking to a key vote in Greece
on the weekend that could unleash havoc in financial markets.
Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce by
0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week
earlier.The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.30
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper prices inched up on Friday and were on
track to post their first weekly rise in seven weeks, helped by
reports that major central banks are poised to inject liquidity
should the results of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc
on financial markets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.5 percent to $7,456 a tonne by 0111 GMT, on course for
its third consecutive daily rise. The most-active September
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained
0.8 percent to 54,540 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, set for its second
straight daily climb.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Thursday after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep
its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half
of the year at 30 million barrels per day.
The July Brent crude expired earlier, down 10 cents
at $97.03, the lowest level since January 2011.
