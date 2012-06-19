----------------(8:30 a/m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,122.0 -13.0 NZSX 50 3,472.39 +16.7 DJIA 12,741.82 -25.35 Nikkei 8,698.60 -22.42 NASDAQ 2,895.33 +22.53 FTSE 5,491.09 +12.28 S&P 500 1,344.78 +1.94 Hang Seng 19,370.93 -0.3 SPI 200 Fut 4,121.00 -14.00 CRB Index 273.62 +1.39 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5721 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.662 0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2603 1.2603 Yen US$ 78.96 79.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1627.95 Silver (Lon) 28.75 Gold (NY) 1629.0 Light Crude 83.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.28 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,895.33.

LONDON - UK equities closed slightly higher on Monday, slipping off one-month highs as initial euphoria after Greek elections reduced the chances of an imminent euro exit quickly gave way to the realisation that the region's crisis is still far from resolved.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2 percent, or 12.28 points, at 5,491.09, over 60 points below its earlier one-month intra-day peak, but outperforming a 1.2 percent drop on the Euro STOXX 50 .

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a one-month high on Tuesday as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banking sector.

The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,701.31 after rallying 1.8 percent on Monday to hit its highest closing level since May 22.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, as strength in defensive names outweighed weakness in HSBC, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields the latest flashpoints as the euro zone's debt woes lingered.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 19,451.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO-The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable.

The euro stood at $1.2593, having tumbled from a one-month high of $1.2748 in its worst showing in nearly three weeks.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK- U.S. Treasury debt prices mostly fell on Monday, while long bonds gained in choppy trading and light volume, as investors shrugged off Greece's election results and waited for a Federal Reserve meeting this week for signs of new stimulus measures.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last trading down 3/32 in price, their yields at 1.58 percent after moving as high as 1.65 percent after the Greek election results came in.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Tuesday as equities gave up some of the gains driven by enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, and investors shifted their focus to a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold eased 75 cents to $1,627.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,625.54. On Monday, bullion posted its seventh day of gains on lingering worries about the debt crisis in Europe.

U.S. gold for August delivery added $1.50 an ounce to $1,628.50 an ounce

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - London copper was steady on Tuesday, after ending slightly down in the previous session when an early euphoria over a victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties soon gave way to worries about Spain's shaky finances and wider problems in the global economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $7,520 a tonne by 0105 GMT after slipping less than a dollar on Monday. Prices hit a high of $7,615 in the prior session, the highest since May 30.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on M onday to 16-month lows as pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in Greece.

Brent August crude fell $1.56 to settle at $96.05 a barrel, having traded to a one-week peak at $99.50 before retreating to $95.38.

Brent's settlement and intraday low were the lowest for front-month futures since January 2011.

- - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)