---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,110.0 -12.0 NZSX 50 3,398.9 -10.467 DJIA 12,573.57 -250.82 Nikkei 8,776.98 -47.09 NASDAQ 2,859.09 -71.36 FTSE 5,566.36 -55.93 S&P 500 1,325.51 -30.18 Hang Seng 19,077.36 -192.07 SPI 200 Fut 4,011.00 -48.00 CRB Index 267.16 -5.75 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6179 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.6890 +0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2556 1.2558 Yen US$ 80.23 80.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1562.69 Silver (Lon) 26.87 Gold (NY) 1569.8 Light Crude 78.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide threatened corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.35 points, or 1.96 percent, at 12,573.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 30.19 points, or 2.23 percent, at 1,325.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36 points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.

The day's decline was the worst since June 1 when the S&P 500 fell 2.5 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's leading share index dropped back on Thursday, snapping a four-session winning streak on falls in heavyweight commodity stocks which were hit by fresh signs of economic weakness in China and concerns over growth in the United States.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 55.93 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,566.36 points, having added around 2.8 percent in the previous four sessions.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concerns about weaker growth in Europe and China.

The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent or 77.62 points by midmorning at 8,746.45. But it was holding above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to six-month low on June 4.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with Chinese developer Evergrande slumping a further 4 percent after an 11.4 percent dive on Thursday after the company was targeted by short seller research.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent at 18,992.9. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's.

The dollar index last traded at 82.316, having rallied nearly 1 percent on Thursday. It rose as high as 82.398, reaching levels last seen on June 13.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as data pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to do more to help an increasingly fragile recovery.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-10/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.73 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold regained strength on Friday, but was heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month after fears of a global economic slowdown hit commodities and prompted investors to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold added 67 cents to $1,566.09 an ounce by 0023 GMT on bargain hunting. It had fallen 2.5 percent on Thursday -- its biggest one-day drop since late February after the Fed stopped short of launching another round of quantitative easing.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures were steady on Friday, but were headed for their seventh weekly loss in eight as a faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $$7,338.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling 2.7 percent in the prior session, its biggest single-day percentage drop since mid-April.

Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday, holding off what could have been another sell-off in Chinese markets in response to the slide in global markets overnight

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months as weak economic data from China, the United States and Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand.

In London, Brent futures for August delivery LCOc1 ended down $3.46 at $89.23 a barrel, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since December 2010. It had dropped to a session low of $88.90, also the lowest intraday price since December 2010.

For a full report, double click on

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)