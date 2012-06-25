--------------( 8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,014.0 -13.0 NZSX 50 3,398.01 -1.103
DJIA 12,640.78 +67.21 Nikkei 8,785.10 -13.25
NASDAQ 2,892.42 +33.33 FTSE 5,513.69 -52.67
S&P 500 1,335.02 +9.51 Hang Seng 18,998.78 +3.65
SPI 200 Fut 4,014.00 +13.00 CRB Index 267.97 +0.81
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.66 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.7459 -0.015
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2535 Yen US$ 80.28 80.30
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1572.58 Silver (Lon) 26.79
Gold (NY) 1573.1 Light Crude 79.93
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains
in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its
second-worst decline of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.21 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 12,640.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,335.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.33 points, or 1.17
percent, at 2,892.42.
LONDON - UK shares slid on Friday and investors braced for
further falls as a run of weak global economic data cast a cloud
over the prospects for the mining and oil sectors - which make
up around a third of the FTSE 100 index.
The benchmark UK index closed down 52.67 points or 1 percent
at 5,513.69.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Monday, with
defensive stocks helping to offset global jitters as euro zone
policymakers appeared no closer to resolving the region's
sovereign debt crisis heading into another European summit this
week.
The Nikkei eased 0.05 percent to 8,793.75, while the
broader Topix was flat at 751.13.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start the week slightly higher
on Monday, with Chinese telcos among the top boosts to the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
19,019. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to start flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Currency markets got off to a subdued start on
Monday, with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of
last week's gains ahead of another European summit that could
take the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.
The dollar index, which rallied some one percent last
week, was at 82.358, not far off a peak of 82.469 set on
Friday. Against the yen, the greenback edged up to a two-month
high at 80.63 versus 88.44 late in New York on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as
investors pared their bond holdings before next week's supply
worth $99 billion and a meeting of European leaders who are
under pressure to solve their festering fiscal troubles.
The two-year note yield rose fractionally to 0.31
percent after flirting with its highest yield since early April
in the previous two sessions.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold tracked equities higher on Monday after
falling more than 3 percent last week, but gains could be
limited by a steady U.S. dollar and worries about deflation
which could sap investors' interest in the precious metal.
Spot gold added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041
- well below a record of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe.
U.S. gold for August delivery rose $7.30 to
$1,574.20 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper prices rose on Monday after European
leaders calmed the markets with promises of reforms to combat
the euro zone debt crisis and after leaders of Germany, France,
Spain and Italy agreed on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion)
package to revive growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.9 percent to $7,374.00 a tonne by 0127 GMT after diving
1.7 percent to six-month lows of 7,219.50 on Friday before
paring losses to end the prior session 0.4 percent lower.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support
from lower output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a
quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output and as key euro
zone leaders backed a $156-billion plan to revive growth in the
debt-laden region.
Brent crude recovered from two consecutive weeks of
losses to hit a high of $91.75 a barrel. The contract edged down
2 cents to $90.96 by 0058 GMT.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)