--------------( 8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,014.0 -13.0 NZSX 50 3,398.01 -1.103 DJIA 12,640.78 +67.21 Nikkei 8,785.10 -13.25 NASDAQ 2,892.42 +33.33 FTSE 5,513.69 -52.67 S&P 500 1,335.02 +9.51 Hang Seng 18,998.78 +3.65 SPI 200 Fut 4,014.00 +13.00 CRB Index 267.97 +0.81 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.66 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.7459 -0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2535 Yen US$ 80.28 80.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1572.58 Silver (Lon) 26.79 Gold (NY) 1573.1 Light Crude 79.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.21 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,640.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.51 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,335.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.33 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,892.42.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - UK shares slid on Friday and investors braced for further falls as a run of weak global economic data cast a cloud over the prospects for the mining and oil sectors - which make up around a third of the FTSE 100 index.

The benchmark UK index closed down 52.67 points or 1 percent at 5,513.69.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Monday, with defensive stocks helping to offset global jitters as euro zone policymakers appeared no closer to resolving the region's sovereign debt crisis heading into another European summit this week.

The Nikkei eased 0.05 percent to 8,793.75, while the broader Topix was flat at 751.13.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

Hong Kong- Shares were set to start the week slightly higher on Monday, with Chinese telcos among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 19,019. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start flat.

--

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday, with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.

The dollar index, which rallied some one percent last week, was at 82.358, not far off a peak of 82.469 set on Friday. Against the yen, the greenback edged up to a two-month high at 80.63 versus 88.44 late in New York on Friday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as investors pared their bond holdings before next week's supply worth $99 billion and a meeting of European leaders who are under pressure to solve their festering fiscal troubles.

The two-year note yield rose fractionally to 0.31 percent after flirting with its highest yield since early April in the previous two sessions.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold tracked equities higher on Monday after falling more than 3 percent last week, but gains could be limited by a steady U.S. dollar and worries about deflation which could sap investors' interest in the precious metal.

Spot gold added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041 - well below a record of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.

U.S. gold for August delivery rose $7.30 to $1,574.20 an ounce.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- Copper prices rose on Monday after European leaders calmed the markets with promises of reforms to combat the euro zone debt crisis and after leaders of Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion) package to revive growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9 percent to $7,374.00 a tonne by 0127 GMT after diving 1.7 percent to six-month lows of 7,219.50 on Friday before paring losses to end the prior session 0.4 percent lower.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders backed a $156-billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden region.

Brent crude recovered from two consecutive weeks of losses to hit a high of $91.75 a barrel. The contract edged down 2 cents to $90.96 by 0058 GMT.

For a full report, double click on

- - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)