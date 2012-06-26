---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)---------------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 3,999 -34.0 NZSX 50 3,380.77 -20.347
DJIA 12,640.78 +67.21 Nikkei 8,690.92 -43.70
NASDAQ 2,892.42 +33.33 FTSE 5,450.65 -63.04
S&P 500 1,335.02 +9.51 Hang Seng 18,906.58 +9.13
SPI 200 Fut 4,014.00 +13.00 CRB Index 270.90 +0.81
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6126 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.685 +0.009
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2518 1.2522 Yen US$ 79.71 79.74
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1584.04 Silver (Lon) 27.45
Gold (NY) 1585.1 Light Crude 79.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the
S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little
reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97
points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or
1.95 percent, to 2,836.16.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON- Britain's benchmark share index closed at its lowest
level in nearly two weeks on Monday, and looked poised for more
falls, hit by global growth concerns and fading expectations of
any near-term radical measures to resolve the euro zone crisis.
The FTSE 100 index of UK blue chips ended down 63.04
points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,450.65 points, its lowest close in
nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low
on Tuesday on growing concerns a European leaders summit this
week will fail to make any significant progress in tackling the
region's debt crisis.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to creep lower at
Tuesday's open, extending their run of losses into the fourth
day, with Chinese oil majors among the biggest drags on
benchmark indices.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 18,850.5. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 0.2 percent.
--
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low
against the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an
upcoming European summit would produce nothing to solve the
region's debt crisis.
The euro fell to as low as $1.24713 on Monday, its
lowest since June 12 and last stood at $1.2505, flat from late
U.S. levels.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
TOKYO- U.S. Treasuries prices were steady in Asia on Tuesday
ahead of further supply this week, with the market expected to
remain supported as investors remained sceptical about Europe's
ability to resolve its debt crisis.
The Treasury Department will offer $35 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday.
It will follow that with $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday
after rising in the previous session on safe haven buying ahead
of an important European summit this week, which is unlikely to
produce substantial measure to solve the debt crisis.
Spot gold hardly changed at $1,584.49 an ounce at
0022 GMT. Gold hit a lifetime high of about $1,920 in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper rose for a second session on
Tuesday, supported by promising U.S. housing data that calmed
worries about the state of the world's top economy, although
thin volumes suggest caution ahead of the European Union Summit
later this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $7,392.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering
countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter
U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes
that a European summit would produce a viable solution to the
region's debt crisis.
Short-covering late in the day helped Brent crude
settle up slightly, by 3 cents at $91.01 a barrel, off earlier
lows of $89.60. In late trading, the contract continued to gain,
and was up 40 cents at $91.38.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)