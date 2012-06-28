-----------------------(08:40 / 0310 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,080.00 +26.00 NZSX 50 3,398.01 +10.23
DJIA 12,627.01 +92.34 Nikkei 8,810.21 +79.72
NASDAQ 2,875.32 +21.26 FTSE 5,523.92 +76.96
S&P 500 1,331.85 +11.86 Hang Seng 19,172.37 -4.52
SPI 200 Fut 4,039.00 +27.00 CRB Index 275.20 +2.44
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.629 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.699 +0.006
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.2490 1.2492 Yen US$ 79.40 79.41
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1575.29 Silver (Lon) 26.98
Gold (NY) 1576.0 Light Crude 80.41
----------------------------------------------------------------
Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday on upbeat economic
data and rising oil prices that sent energy shares up more than
2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points,
or 0.74 percent, to 12,627.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 11.89 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,331.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 21.26 points, or 0.74
percent, to 2,875.32.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's leading shares bounced back on Wednesday,
snapping a four-session losing streak, with commodity and
banking stocks squeezed higher as worries over the global growth
outlook were eased by some upbeat U.S. data.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.94 points, or 1.4
percent, at 5,520.90 points, recapturing the 5,500 level, on
trading volume of just 67 percent of the 90-day daily average.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1
percent in early trade on Thursday as sentiment was buoyed by
gains in U.S. stocks overnight, but gains were seen as
limited as hopes sink for a credible fix to the euro zone debt
crisis at an EU summit.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,827.48 points, with
exporters that were weak on Wednesday gaining a sturdier footing
and utilities bounding ahead after shareholders of several power
companies voted to keep nuclear power.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Shares were set for a third straight gain on
Thursday as investors cut bearish bets ahead of a two-day
meeting of euro zone leaders starting later in the day, but
turnover is expected to remain lacklustre.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.65 percent
at 19,305.74. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.49 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on
Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending
summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete
measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The single currency bought $1.2474, versus $1.2466
late in New York, still within easy reach of this week's trough
around $1.2441. It remained off a high of $1.2748 set early last
week.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded in a narrow range, near
unchanged, on Wednesday as weakness due to tepid demand in a
five-year note auction was offset by safe-haven buying based on
concerns about the eventual outcome of Europe's debt crisis.
Benchmark 10-year notes traded 1/32 higher in
price with yields little changed from Tuesday at 1.63 percent.
The 1.63 percent level is near the middle of a range of trade
that has dominated since early June.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold edged up in quiet trading on Wednesday, as
many bullion investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting news
from a European Union summit to address the region's debt
crisis.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,575.16 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$3.50 at $1,578.40 an ounce. Trading volume was about half its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Silver fell 0.6 percent to $26.92 an ounce.
- - - -
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose for a third straight day on
Wednesday, supported by a double-dose of positive U.S. data that
stole some attention away from the European debt situation that
has weighed heavily on industrial metal prices this quarter.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended
up $46 at $7,405 a tonne, recovering from an intraday low of
$7,307.
In New York, the active September COMEX contract rose
3.60 cents or 1 percent to settle at $3.3565 per lb, after
dealing between $3.3030 and $3.36.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter
North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back
burner concerns that a European summit would do little to solve
he region's debt crisis.
In London, August Brent crude settled 48 cents
higher at $93.50 a barrel, having hit a session high of $93.95
after release of the EIA data.
U.S. August crude settled up 85 cents at $80.21 a
barrel, the highest in a week, after climbing to a session high
of $80.92.
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)