---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,943.82 +72.43 Nikkei 9,096.60 -7.57 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,684.47 -3.26 S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,614.30 -94.85 SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5987 -0.029 US 30 YR Bond 2.7160 -0.024 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2525 1.2529 Yen US$ 79.85 79.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1617.31 Silver (Lon) 28.22 Gold (NY) 1617.9 Light Crude 87.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in fresh economic stimulus.

London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,684.47 points.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day by the European Central Bank and as the Nikkei edges closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,124, just shy of the 75-day average of 9,159, while the broader Topix index also gained 0.3 percent to 780.75.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in telecommunications and energy heavyweights, although trading is expected to be light ahead of a central bank policy meeting in Europe.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.24 percent, while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to open up 0.13 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday, struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The single currency traded at $1.2522 early in Asia, having fallen around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in trading made subdued by a U.S. holiday. Surveys showing all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading there added to the gloom.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,615 an ounce on Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the European Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce by 0020 GMT.

U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,615.60.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper edged down on Thursday on caution ahead of a meeting later in the session by the European Central Bank, which is expected to cut interest rates to a record low, though additional measures may be needed to support metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $7,719.25 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

LONDON - Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of fresh stimulus measures.

One day after surging more than 3 percent amid one of the biggest commodity-sector rallies ever, August Brent crude fell 91 cents to settle at $99.77 a barrel. NYMEX crude dipped 60 cents to $87.06 a barrel by 1745 GMT, with volumes thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)