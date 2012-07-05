BRIEF-Abn Amro, with excess capital, sees dividend pct increase or share buy-back possible - conf call
* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call
---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,943.82 +72.43 Nikkei 9,096.60 -7.57 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,684.47 -3.26 S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,614.30 -94.85 SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5987 -0.029 US 30 YR Bond 2.7160 -0.024 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2525 1.2529 Yen US$ 79.85 79.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1617.31 Silver (Lon) 28.22 Gold (NY) 1617.9 Light Crude 87.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in fresh economic stimulus.
London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,684.47 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day by the European Central Bank and as the Nikkei edges closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,124, just shy of the 75-day average of 9,159, while the broader Topix index also gained 0.3 percent to 780.75.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in telecommunications and energy heavyweights, although trading is expected to be light ahead of a central bank policy meeting in Europe.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.24 percent, while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to open up 0.13 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday, struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
The single currency traded at $1.2522 early in Asia, having fallen around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in trading made subdued by a U.S. holiday. Surveys showing all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading there added to the gloom.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,615 an ounce on Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the European Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce by 0020 GMT.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,615.60.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper edged down on Thursday on caution ahead of a meeting later in the session by the European Central Bank, which is expected to cut interest rates to a record low, though additional measures may be needed to support metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $7,719.25 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
LONDON - Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of fresh stimulus measures.
One day after surging more than 3 percent amid one of the biggest commodity-sector rallies ever, August Brent crude fell 91 cents to settle at $99.77 a barrel. NYMEX crude dipped 60 cents to $87.06 a barrel by 1745 GMT, with volumes thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage: