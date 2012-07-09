(Adds Sydney shares outlook, updates prices) --------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------

Stock Markets DJIA 12,772.47 -124.20 Nikkei 8944.94 -75.81 NASDAQ 2,937.33 -38.79 FTSE 5,662.63 -30.00 S&P 500 1,354.68 -12.90 Hang Seng 19,673.03 -127.89 SPI 200 Fut 4,111.00 -14.00 CRB Index 286.92 -6.34

Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5474 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.662 -0.001

Currencies EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2290 Yen US$ 79.67 79.72

Commodities Gold (Lon) 1580.74 Silver (Lon) 27.20 Gold (NY) 1581.3 Light Crude 84.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.79 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 dropped on Friday when investors took profits on recent strong gains after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs data knocked confidence in the world's biggest economy, and a key technical support broke, flagging more weakness.

The FTSE 100 closed down 30 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,662.63, as investors cashed in on a cumulative 3.6 percent of gains over the previous five sessions.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average broke the psychologically important 9,000 level in early trade on Monday after poor U.S. jobs data reinforced concerns about flagging global growth, while domestic industrial machinery makers suffered losses on falling orders.

The Nikkei dropped 1 percent to 8,933.67 while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 765.49.

HONG KONG- Shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, dragged by weakness in the property sector, with investors bracing for a slew of China economic figures, starting with June inflation later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.84 percent at 19,634.84. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.12 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The euro plumbed a two-year low versus the greenback early on Monday, while high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar nursed losses with markets still smarting after tepid U.S. jobs growth dealt a blow to risk sentiment late last week.

The single currency traded as low as $1.2225 first thing this morning in thin trade as stops were triggered, bringing into view the 2010 trough around $1.1876.

TREASURIES SINGAPORE - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held firm as the yield hovered near a one-month low on Monday after last week's surprisingly weak jobs data stirred fresh concerns about the strength of the economy's recovery.

Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.549 percent, down about 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Friday. The 10-year yield was not far from Friday's low of 1.537 percent, its lowest level since early June.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Monday, extending losses to a third session, on a lack of conviction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take measures to stimulate the economy anytime soon even after a disappointing jobs report.

Spot gold dropped to its lowest in almost two weeks of $1,575.89 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,578.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT.

BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper gained slightly on Monday, after dropping more than 2 percent in the prior session, as data showing China's inflation cooled further in June helped counter a bleak U.S. jobs report.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to $7,550.25 per tonne by 0158 GMT, snapping three sessions of losses.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell sharply on Friday after a report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced concerns that a sluggish global economy will curb demand for petroleum.

U.S. crude fell more than 3 percent and posted a 51-cent weekly loss, while an oil-workers' strike in Norway and rising tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program allowed Brent crude prices to record a 39-cent weekly gain, based on settlement.

Brent August crude fell $2.51 to settle at $98.19 a barrel, with the $97.73 low recorded in post-settlement trading. U.S. August crude slumped $2.77 to settle at $84.45 a barrel, down 0.6 percent for the week and falling as low as $84.02 in post-settlement trading.

