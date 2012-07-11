-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,653.12 -83.17 Nikkei 8,825.19 -32.54
NASDAQ 2,902.33 -29.44 FTSE 5,664.07 +36.74
S&P 500 1,352.46 -2.22 Hang Seng 19,371.68 -27.92
SPI 200 Fut 4,100.00 +10.00 CRB Index 288.65 -4.06
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.5117 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.6137 +0.011
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2262 1.2265 Yen US$ 79.34 79.38
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1574.20 Silver (Lon) 26.98
Gold (NY) 1574.4 Light Crude 84.39
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for the fourth day on Tuesday as
more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the
sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.17
points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at
1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44
points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.
LONDON - A recovery in beaten-down financial stocks pushed
Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday, although
volumes were thin, indicating a lack of conviction in the rally
due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the weak global
economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.7 percent,
or 36.74 points, at 5,664.07 points, recovering from two
consecutive days of losses that took more than 1.1 percentage
points off the index.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest
so far this month on Wednesday after revenue warnings from U.S.
companies including engine maker Cummins Inc heightened
fears of a global slowdown already stirred by weak economic
data.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,802.01, on track
to decline for a fifth straight session and close to testing key
support at its 25-day moving average around 8,772.
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, with
Chinese plays weak following a series of profit warnings and
with investors expecting more disappointing macroeconomic data
out of China later this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.7 percent
at 19,264.6. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the
dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court
would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help
contain the region's debt crisis.
The euro was changing hands at $1.2253, with Monday's EBS
two-year low of $1.2225 in sight, opening the way to a test of
$1.20 support. If that level is breached, the pair could move to
test its June 2010 low of $1.1875.
TREASURIES
NEW YORKY- U.S. government debt prices edged up on Tuesday
as safe-haven bids on nagging concerns about Europe's fiscal
woes and the struggling U.S. economy offset new debt sales by
the Treasury.
The Treasury sold $32 billion in new three-year notes on
Tuesday at a high yield of 3.67 percent, the first in $66
billion in sales scheduled for this week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Spot gold edged up on Wednesday, after posting
its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for
more progress on resolving the region's debt crisis.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,571.19 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, rebounding from a 1.4-percent fall on
Tuesday.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper edged up on short-covering on Wednesday
as investors closed positions and stuck to short-term trading
strategies ahead of this week's China GDP data, which may shed
more light on the health of the world's second largest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had inched up just 0.3 percent to $7,511.75 per tonne by 0109
GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on
Tuesday after Norway's government ordered an end to an oil
workers' strike and data showed China imported less crude oil in
June than the previous month.
Brent crude dropped back under $100 a barrel after
Norway's government late on Monday ordered a settlement in a
dispute between striking oil workers and employers. The deal
prevented cutting off more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd)
of crude oil, natural gas liquids and condensate.
